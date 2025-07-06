‘If You Wanna Be My Lover!’ Mel B Ties The Knot, Wears Dress Designed By Fellow Spice Girl

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Melanie “Mel B” Brown aka Scary Spice has made things official with her partner, Rory McPhee, after six years of dating. And she tapped one of her Spice Girl sisters for a dress.

The 50-year-old had a ceremony fit for a royal in The Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, England, on July 5. Very few weddings have been held at the historic church, but Mel B’s distinguished role as a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)—an honor bestowed on her by Prince William—helped her have the wedding of her dreams. She also revealed that Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham designed one of her dresses for the special day, as well as one for her mother, Andrea Brown.

“It’s a big deal because when you get married there—not many people are allowed to get married there,” she said of having the ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral. “You have to be kind of special.”

She and McPhee have been engaged for three years and wanted to make the day as memorable as possible. Mel B revealed the details of his proposal during an appearance on Celebrity Googlebox in 2022.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” she said. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel—which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers.”

Mel B has been married two other times—to Jimmy Gulzar in 1998 and Stephen Belafonte in 2007—and shares daughters Phoenix Chi, 26, and Madison,13, with each respectively. She also coparents with Eddie Murphy, with whom she shares daughter, Angel Iris, 18. Things between her and Murphy have been contentious over the years, with the Academy Award-nominated actor even denying paternity of their child at one point. However, she revealed to US Weekly that the two have come a long way in their relationship.

“It was hard for me to step out and have that relationship [with Eddie] flourish,” Mel said. “I managed to do it bit by bit. He has 10 kids and he’s a proper father.”

Though she took time off to tie the knot, Mel B has been busy keeping things spicy on the 20th season of America’s Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel. The show is still going strong on NBC as talented hopefuls continue to flock to it for a chance at life-changing stardom; however, impressing Mel B can be a tall task for many. She’s often brutally honest with the guests, causing fans to either love or hate her.

Nonetheless, our girl continues to collect her coin on the show. And she’s continued to treat fans to cute “blast from the past” Spice Girl moments, including popping up on an unsuspecting dance class who were choreographing a piece to one of the group’s songs. She posted the impromptu class crash with a cute caption saying, “Walking past this dance group rehearsing to @spicegirls!!! I had to join them!!!”

Congrats to Mel B!