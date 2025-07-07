A$AP Rocky Is ‘Completely Tuned Into’ Rihanna’s Needs As They Await Baby No. 3—’He’s So Hands On With RZA And Riot’

As Rihanna and A$AP Rocky prepare to welcome their third child, the rapper is completely tapped into all of his girlfriend’s needs.

The “Diamonds” singer is currently pregnant with her third child, having previously revealed to People that she and Rocky “wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond.” As the couple awaits the newest addition to their family, another source has revealed that the “1 Train” rapper is his girlfriend’s “biggest cheerleader.”

“Rihanna and Rocky couldn’t be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three,” the source tells People. “They’ve really embraced this chapter and their bond has only deepened since becoming parents.”

Rocky, who is already a father to sons RZA Athelston, 3, and Riot Rose, 23 months, “has been incredibly attentive and nurturing throughout this pregnancy.”

“He’s so hands on with RZA and Riot, changing diapers, doing bedtime routines, and keeping them entertained so Rihanna can rest,” the source continues. “He’s completely tuned into her needs.”

The insider went on to clarify that the rapper’s support goes beyond just normal parenting duties.

“He’s always thinking of ways to show up for Rihanna, whether it’s bringing her late night cravings when she’s in the mood or creating little ways for her to unwind,” they told the outlet. “He’ll run her baths, massage her feet and take care of things around the house so she doesn’t have to lift a finger.”

The development of couple’s relationship over the years has made this experience feel even more significant, according to the source, who said, “This pregnancy feels especially meaningful because they’ve grown so much together as partners and parents.”

Even though the workload has increased significantly from the first time around, the happiness in their home has only grown.

“Rocky is Rihanna’s biggest cheerleader. He always makes her laugh, he keeps things light and full of love,” the source says. “They both prioritize their family time above everything and it’s clear this is what matters most to them.”