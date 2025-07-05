Celebrity

Rihanna Posts Cute Mommy Update With Photos Of Riot & RZA

‘They So Over Me’: Rihanna Posts Cute Mommy Update With Photos Of Riot And RZA

RiRi gave fans a rare peek inside her life as a mom to her adorable sons, Riot and RZA, as they road tripped in France.

Published on July 5, 2025

AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Rihanna may be one of the coolest pop stars to ever live but to her sons Riot and RZA, she’s just mom.

The Bajan billionaire snapped some photos of her two toddler sons in the backseat of a car as the trio traveled through France with the caption “they so over me on this lil road trip” and fans were elated to catch a glimpse of the tots. RZA held down big brother duties by brushing up on his French by way of a workbook titled Cahier De Vacances while Riot mean-mugged the camera and sucked his pacifier. Papa A$AP Rocky hopped in the comments to big up his oldest son’s study habits saying, “RZA man learning French.”

The adorable twosome have been soaking up time with their parents in Paris ahead of the arrival of their newest sibling. Though we don’t know whether or not they’ll have a little sister or brother, Mama Rih seems to be quickly approaching the end of her pregnancy by the looks of her bump. She was flicked up heading into a hotel with Riot and later emerged with both Rocky and RZA in tow.

Days prior, Rihanna was sitting front row to support Rocky at his show during Paris Fashion Week and then hopped over to her Smurfs Movie premiere where he returned the favor.They were the stylish couple’s first public appearances since the untimely passing of the Fenty founder’s father, Ronald Fenty, on June 2. Though she has not made a public statement on her father’s death, fans have poured in loving condolences via her comments since the news hit the internet.

RZA, Riot and the new baby will undoubtedly have Paris as their own personal playground for years to come as it is one of the places Rihanna and Rocky pop out in the most. Last summer, their viral moment to GloRilla’s TGIF had the girls in a tizzy. And for Valentine’s Day, Rih posted some personal videos of the two of them walking down the Parisian streets dressed impeccably, of course, in celebration of their love story.

Adin Ross x Trump

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Rémy Martin XO Night x NYLON House at Coachella

See Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers' New Engagement Photos - They're Everything

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

JT and Saucy Santana

Mayhem Magnet: Saucy Santana ‘Rawrrr’ Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

Bossip

