Rihanna & Baby Boy Riot Cheer On A$AP Rocky At Fashion Show

Too Cute! Proud Mama Rihanna Makes Rare Fenty Family Appearance With Son Riot At A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Fashion Show

Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky on the AWGE runway with their youngest son Riot cheering him on from the front row at Paris Fashion Week.

Published on June 28, 2025

In an adorable Fenty family fashion moment, Rihanna and her youngest son, Riot, were front and center to watch A$AP Rocky walk the AWGE runway during Paris Fashion Week.

Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky attend AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

The family that slays together, stays together! Rihanna and Rocky regularly reign in fashion, but it was a pleasant surprise when she popped out in Paris with their baby boy, Riot. The superstar mom strutted past paparazzi with the tiny toddler in one arm and her Jonathan Anderson Dior Dracula tote bag in the other.

The soon-to-be mom of three wore a striped collared shirt with only one button fastened, revealing a peek at her baby bump. The singer’s pleated mini skirt, scrunched grey socks, strappy, pointed black and white heels, and flowing wavy hair completed the effortless preppy look.

Little Riot repped the Athelson aesthetic with a set of cornrows just like his dad. The one-year-old looked ready to follow in his father’s fashionable footsteps on the catwalk in a Harley-Davidson denim jacket with cargo pants and sneakers.

Despite the flashing lights, the little one looked unbothered. It’s almost like Riot knew he inherited iconic energy from both sides of the famous family.

Rihanna & Rocky’s Baby Boy Is The Best-Behaved Riot Ever At Paris Fashion Week

As usual, Rihanna was promptly perched to support her man and the creative agency he founded at the AWGE “Obligatory Fashion” show. The fashionista carefully watched the models go by while Riot sat in her lap, happily playing with a handheld fan.

The well-behaved baby boy resisted living up to his name and patiently waited for the big moment. As the crowd applauded, Rihanna pointed out Rocky closing the show, and Riot lit up. When the designer-dripped dad walked back down the runway, he grabbed his mini-me. The rapper kissed his son on the cheek and cheered as they shut down the runway together.

Can you handle all this cuteness?!

The touching family moment and smile on Rihanna’s face mean even more after she recently lost her father, Ronald Fenty, last month. TMZ recently revealed his cause of death was “acute respiratory failure, pancreatic cancer and aspiration pneumonia. His quiet health battles also included severe kidney damage that led to acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis.

We love to see Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s super sweet family celebrating another win together after last month’s tragic loss.

