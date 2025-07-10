Celebrity

Our Favorite Goth Girlie Returns In 'Wednesday' Season 2 Trailer

On Wednesdays, We Wear Black! Our Fave Goth Girlie Is Back For More Creepy, Kooky & All Together Ooky Spooks In ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Trailer

Jenna Ortega returns in a deliciously dreary new trailer for "Wednesday," Season 2.

Published on July 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wednesday Season 2 trailer asset

Source: Netflix

Our favorite goth girlie is BACK and broodier than ever in Wednesday, Season 2, which drops the titular character in the middle of another spooky mystery with Enid’s life on the line.

Check out the long-awaited trailer below:

Returning to direct the smash hit series is Tim Burton who dials up the dreary deliciousness in the seemingly sinister season.

“For me, it was enjoyable just because I love the cast,” he said about filming the second season. “It was a very strong group of people, and having the opportunity to work with some new cast members this season, it’s a mixture of something beautiful about the old, and beautiful about the new.”

Reigning as Netflix’s biggest series of ALL TIME with over a billion minutes viewed, Wednesday is primed to shatter its own record with bankable star Jenna Ortega at the center of the macabre mayhem.

Wednesday Season 2 trailer asset

Source: Netflix

“It’s still quite difficult to comprehend,” said Ortega about the massive success of the show. “I see the effects and changes that it’s had on my life and my castmates’ lives, but it’s something that you’re very detached from. If you see a number, it looks kind of crazy, but it’s not like I’ve seen it in a room or anything like that.

“I just try not to pay too much attention to that stuff because success for me is more about feeling accomplished and being able to put something out into the world and feel proud. It’s wonderful that it’s been received so well, because there’s a lot of pressure.

“When we started the show, I was 18 and had never worked with a director as big as Tim. I had led a show before, but not with a character that was so well known and loved prior to me joining.

“It’s a relief, but I would be lying if I didn’t say that I still don’t feel super anxious or feel like I have something I need to live up to every day on set. Maybe that’s a good thing, but it hasn’t gotten easier.”

Building on the success of Season 1, the series adds bigger stakes and a slew of guest stars including Lady Gaga, Thandiwe Newton, Christopher Lloyd, Haley Joel Osment, Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Frances O’Connor and more.

Wednesday Season 2 trailer asset

Source: Netflix

And yes, our beloved Addams Family returns with its lovable dysfunction and some deep, dark family secrets seeing the light of day.

Wednesday Season 2 trailer asset

Source: Netflix

“Family weaves quite heavily into this season,” said Burton in an interview with Tudum. “One of the most interesting things about Wednesday is the Addams family mythology. This idea of the whole Addams family being drawn back to school at this point in their lives is interesting, and it causes friction. This show is visually heightened, but at the heart of it are very real family dynamics.”

Will you be seated for Wednesday Season 2? Tell us down below!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Jenna Ortega Newsletter Wednesday

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Alexis Ohanian Serves A Masterclass In Protecting Your Queen After Stephen A.’s Serena Williams Shade

MadameNoire
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Angel Reese Gets Her Wings: A Look Inside Her Growing Net Worth & Game-Changing Endorsements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close