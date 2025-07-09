Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Spark Relationship Rumors

Here’s Why Hotties Think THIS Poolside Pic Proves Klay Thompson’s Double Dribbling Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Glutes To Sumptuous ‘Savage’ Smithereens

Fans think Megan Thee Stallion revealed her new boo with a poolside pic.

Published on July 9, 2025

Splash! Sumptuously summertime fine, Megan Thee Stallion, might have revealed her new basketball-playing love interest with a screen-lickable IG post.



Klay x Meg
Source: Justin Casterline/ Romain Maurice

The Houston hottie took to Instagram to post one of her signature bikini pics on Wednesday, July 9. And while it’s hard to focus on anything other than Meg’s bangin’ baaaaaaaawwdddyyy, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a man in the background—and some think they know exactly who it is.

Upon studying the photo, for research purposes of course, NBA fans declared that the man in the background of Meg’s photo seems to be none other than Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson. Upon zooming into the photo, the man lounging on the other side of the pool does resemble the basketball player, but there’s no way of verifying that it’s really him until he says it himself.

The man is seen wearing a white tank top and shorts, seemingly oblivious that he’s in Megan’s pulse-pounding pic.

Regardless, many folks online are convinced that this means Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are dating, and things might be serious if they’re already catching flights together!

While Thompson hasn’t been in a public relationship in a while, he was last linked to actress Laura Harrier. As for Meg, she was dating Chicago Bulls star Torrey Craig last summer, but neither star had posted about their romance recently.

Check out some fan reactions to Meg and Klay’s possible coupledom down below:

