RHOA Retraction: Charles Oakley Apologizes For Saying He Was ‘Drugged’ Before Marrying Angela Oakley, Housewife Humbly Bans Him From Podcasts

Charles Oakley is catching flack for his recent interview on The Relationships Matter Live podcast, where he jokingly mentioned that someone may have spiked his drink the night he and his wife—The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Angela Oakley—jumped the broom. Angela appeared unbothered by the comment as she promoted an upcoming podcast set to be released by the NBA legend, who fans have accused of egregiously embarrassing her.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

While discussing his reasons for marrying the 44-year-old reality TV star, Charles, 61, jokingly told the show’s hosts that someone may have “put something” in his drink the night he decided to ask Angela for her hand in marriage during a trip to Las Vegas.

“That’s gonna be the billion-dollar question, because it wasn’t even planned,” the former NBA star explained. “We were in Vegas. We just did it. I don’t know. I told somebody, I think somebody might have put something in my drink that night…”

The timing of the comment couldn’t be worse, given Charles and Angela’s marital mentions that recently unfolded on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16. Notably, during the June 22 episode of #RHOA, a mysterious man named Marcus confronted Angela with a supposed bombshell, accusing Charles of cheating as the NBA alum partook in a cooking competition with Kelli Ferrell. The claim immediately raised red flags for Angela, especially since she and Charles had previously hit a rough patch in their eight-year marriage.

The housewife previously revealed that the couple had briefly separated following what she described as “instances of infidelity” early in their relationship. One such period allegedly coincided with Charles’ 2017 arrest at Madison Square Garden, after an altercation with security.

Charles Oakley apologized, and Angela announced his new podcast

With that in mind, Charles quickly took to Angela’s Instagram account on July 10 to set the record straight about his comment. In a video, the former baller said he was only “trying to be funny” when he made the silly remark on The Relationships Matter Live podcast.

“The real story. We went to Vegas and took Delta. We had a great time,” the athlete explained. “I made a comment about the billion-dollar question, and I thought I was drugged and [I] was just trying to be funny; some people took it, some people didn’t.”

Angela quickly fired back, telling the 61-year-old that the comment was far from hilarious, but just to show folks that her husband was of sound mind when they said “I do,” the housewife asked him to tell fans about a few key details of their marital story.

“We planned to get married, actually, you remember that?” she asked. Charles said yes, recalling that they walked down the aisle to a Luther Vandross song—and that it was a joyful, unforgettable day filled with love and fun. “I don’t know if someone who was drugged would remember that,” Angela replied, before teasing a new podcast hosted by her hubby called BANNED in the caption, which is set to premiere soon.

“Hey y’all, @therealoak34 is officially banned from all Podcasts. 🤗 Except his own #BANNED BY CHARLES OAKLEY link in bio. Thank you, baby @ahmaurimarie,” she penned.

Do you think Charles will be going into more detail about his marriage to Angela on the new show? Tell us in the comments section.