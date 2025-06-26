Angela Oakley Claims Phaedra Parks Worked With #RHOA Rumor Spreader To Share Charles Oakley Cheating Claims

Angela Oakley is alleging that a certain Athens attorney was behind a shocking #RHOA moment when a man mysteriously appeared with infidelity allegations about her husband.

Source: Paras Griffin/ Getty

During a June 24 appearance on Reality With The King, Angela told host Carlos King that she was “100%” sure that Phaedra Parks paid off Marcus, the mystery man who approached her with the “important” news during Charles and Kelli Ferrell’s cooking competition on episode 16 of the show, which aired June 22.

“The person she used to start the rumor told me it was her,” Angela, 43, told King in a snippet of the interview reposted by Cindy Cee on Tuesday.

According to the real estate investor, Marcus offered up the shocking news because he had “a lot to lose” if he didn’t spill the beans about Charles’ alleged creepin’.

“It’s just who he is and things that he’d done in his past, he didn’t want to come to light,” the housewife continued. “So, I found out about it, and I was just like,’You’re gonna tell me what happened and who sent you.’”

Angela said Marcus initially “beat around the bush” before finally spilling the truth. She put the pieces together when she realized that his sister had gone to school with Phaedra’s brother.

“I’ve never met anybody from Athens, Georgia, ever, and I’ve been in Georgia twenty years…Everything made sense. [His] sister went to high school with [Phaedra’s] brother.”

It’s still unclear if Phaedra actually paid Marcus to divulge the cheating rumors, as Angela suggested on the show after the cooking competition concluded.

“I was disappointed. I was told to get to know Phaedra, and I kinda looked to her for information,” said Angela, noting that Phaedra previously gave her reality TV tips. “She was a source of information, so for that to happen, that was a breach of trust, and I didn’t appreciate that at all.”

“The truth is so much better than fiction. Why do you have to lie on my husband? Let’s just talk about the things we’ve been through.”

She added that she and Charles were open and honest about their marriage to prevent being ambushed—like they were at the cooking class.

Phaedra previously said she had no clue about the infidelity rumors

The whole situation raises eyebrows, especially since Phaedra looked visibly uncomfortable when Marcus dropped the cheating bomb during a toast. She was even seen consoling Angela afterward. But in her confessional, Phaedra claimed to have no idea what Marcus was talking about.

“I don’t know what Charles is doin’. I have no idea,” she said during the episode. “It’s against my religion to be in people’s business, honey.”

Angela and Charles’ complicated relationship

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Angela opened up about a past rough patch with Charles, revealing that they briefly separated due to what she described as “instances of infidelity” in the early stages of their eight-year marriage, according to Bravo. The cheating allegedly occurred around the same time as Charles’ 2017 arrest at Madison Square Garden, following an altercation with security at the venue. The former basketball star famously played for the New York Knicks from 1988 until 1998.

She claimed “public humiliation” and an “ego bruise” may have steered the baller to cheating.

“I’m not making excuses for him, but I felt like he needed to feel validated,” Angela said at the time. “And we took a break. We had to take a break.”

Angela also previously revealed in season 16 that the couple has been in therapy, dropping $1,200 a month on counseling.

Notably, in the season 16 After Show, Angela revealed that she completely “froze” when Marcus dropped the bomb about Charles. She admitted she was terrified Charles might overhear, and potentially lose his temper, so she kept quiet in the moment, trying to process it all without setting him off.

“That would be a Charles Oakley throw down part 25,” she said.

Charles has since denied the cheating rumors, but these new allegations have definitely stirred up chatter among Bravo fans.

