Porsha Williams, best known for her reign on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her unapologetically peachy personality, officially topped off “Margarita Season” with an exclusive, pastel-peach party with Altos Tequila.

Hosted in partnership with Olmeca Altos Tequila at Atlanta’s Mission + Market, the event was part glam, part garden, and fully curated to match Porsha’s energy: bold, beautiful, and just a little bougie.

This wasn’t just a casual pop-out; this planned event is a part of a curated marketing strategy. In a recent feature with Forbes about her new business endeavor, Williams dished on initially preferring Hennessy before finding her love for tequila with the creation of “Peach Please.”

Olmeca Altos is a premium 100% agave tequila brand made in Jalisco, Mexico. Known for its smooth taste and bartender-approved blends, Olmeca Altos is crafted using traditional methods. And yes, BOSSIP was there for it all—florals, fizz, and a one-on-one with Porsha herself.

“Peach, Please!”

Williams described her signature summer cocktail, Peach Please, while toasting with friends, invited guests, and fellow peach lovers.

“It’s cute, fun, fresh, tasty…and it gives you that vibe. When it comes to a margarita, it’s got to be cute, fun, fresh, tasty, and like, give you that vibe and set you up for summer,” Porsha said during her speech. “And I feel like that’s exactly what Altos has done with this new peach.”

Guests sipped the newly launched Peach Please cocktail—crafted with Altos Blanco tequila, peach preserves, and a Tajín rim—or opted for other tequila-based offerings like a classic Paloma, which proved to be a crowd-pleasing alternative among several attendees. (I personally chose one to toast Porsha myself on Instagram.) Whether you were sipping her signature or switching it up, the energy remained festive.

Peachy Perfection in Every Detail

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with trays of chilled margaritas, fresh florals, and a buzzy Atlanta crowd ready to toast under the golden hour sun. The indoor-outdoor venue was styled to match the drink’s Southern sweetness: peaches in full bloom, pastel décor, custom signage, and cocktail stations flanked the space.

Altos kept spirits high with a curated hors d’oeuvres menu that included:

Crab fritters with pickled peach salsa



Beef sliders with American cheese, tomato, pickles, and Mission + Market sauce



Mediterranean hummus with blistered red peppers and grilled pita



Fry farm kale and artichoke dip with cashew cream and crispy pita



Margarita and pepperoni pizza



Guests mingled between bites and photo ops, including a branded 360 Photo Booth activation presented by Olu Kemi of 360 Photo Celebration.

A Toast to Partnership

Midway through the night, Porsha took center stage to thank attendees and share her excitement over the Altos collaboration.

“I already was a fan of Altos, so the marriage was just natural,” she said. “If you’ve had [Peach Please] already, I know you love it—I’ve been drinking them all day!”

She encouraged guests to grab a take-home cocktail kit—each featuring a bottle of Altos Blanco, peach preserves, and Tajín seasoning—to recreate the margarita magic at home.

A Quick Sip with BOSSIP

In an exclusive moment with BOSSIP‘s very own, Lauryn Bass, Porsha shared how the drink came to life.

“I got one of their cocktail couriers and some of their base, and we curated this drink from our green season,” she explained.

When asked to describe the event in one word, she didn’t hesitate.

“Beautiful. I love the floral.”

As for what’s next?

“Absolutely more curated drinks. They have so many different flavors.”

The Summer Vibe Atlanta Didn’t Know It Needed

With her signature confidence and peach-perfect aesthetic, Porsha made it clear: she’s stepping into her beverage era.

Between the photo ops, the curated cocktails, and the signature ATL energy, this celebration marked more than a drink launch—it was a mood, a movement, and a moment you had to be there for.