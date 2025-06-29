Porsha Williams Talks Taking A Post-Divorce Dating Detox, Simon Says She’ll ‘Never Benefit’ From His Wealth

While Porsha Williams embraces peace and personal growth post-divorce by putting dating on hold for now, her ex appears to be heading in the opposite direction, preparing for yet another legal battle to ensure that neither she nor her family “benefit from the wealth he’s built.”

For those who have followed Porsha’s love life, her recent marriage to Simon Guobadia was a whirlwind that started strong but ended with a contentious legal battle. As BOSSIP previously reported, their relationship ignited controversy from the start, given that Simon was still married to Porsha’s former #RHOA costar Falynn when their engagement went public in May 2021. They tied the knot in lavish ceremonies in November 2022, but the fairytale was short-lived. Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The split became even more complex with revelations about Simon’s immigration status and alleged refusal to be transparent about his past, which eventually led to his detainment by ICE and deportation to Nigeria in June 2025. This marked Porsha’s second divorce, following her high-profile split from former NFL player Kordell Stewart in 2013, which also played out publicly on #RHOA. She also shares 6-year-old Pilar with her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

Now, with the ink officially dry on her divorce papers as of June 11, 2025, Porsha is telling People magazine that her post-divorce life is a radical departure from her past.

“It’s lonely,” Williams, 44, confessed through tears in the emotional interview. “I can’t connect with other men. You would think I’m dating already and stuff, right? People try to introduce me. But it’s just when it’s not the same, it’s not the same.”

Porsha Williams Post-Divorce: A New Chapter of Self-Discovery

Instead of jumping into a new relationship, which has often been a pattern for her after heartbreaks, Williams says she’s choosing a different path this time.

“I’m going to do it different this time,” she explained. “I’m going to be alone until I’m whole. And then when I’m whole, then I will open myself back up so I don’t make the same mistake again.”

This commitment to self-healing is a shift for the reality star, who admits she previously struggled with self-perception and confidence.

“I used to be a people pleaser,” she shared with People. “I used to only see myself through men’s eyes, and that’s why I went through a lot of abuse with men in my twenties. And then when I got on reality TV for the first three years, I only saw myself through what the fans would say in the comments. I was like a walking culmination of what the comments thought.”

But she asserts that’s no longer the case, “But now, I could give zero you-know-whats. I’m my own person. I took charge of my life, financially, in my relationships—everything. I’m really confident now. But something like this, it shakes your confidence, you know?”

Williams says learning to “just let go” has brought her peace, but when it comes to romance, she’s still taking her time.

“When you go through a bad enough breakup, you’re like, ‘I don’t like nobody,'” Williams says, joking. “I was sitting there, I was like, ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come in and fill this void?’ But I don’t [have that] yet. It’ll come.”

Ultimately, Porsha is letting go of the future she envisioned with Guobadia.

“When my hands were all over it—when I decided, ‘This is who it is, this is my person’—that was my plan,” she said. “It might not have been God’s plan. And now I just have to let go.” She concluded, “I’ve got to put one foot in front of the other, try to cover my heart, keep it as soft as I can, and just move forward with life. That’s all I can do right now.”

As for Simon Guobadia, he recently gave an interview of his own

Guobadia, 61, spoke to Us Weekly following People’s exclusive interview with Williams, just weeks after a court upheld the prenuptial agreement he and Porsha signed before their wedding. According to Simon, the situation has been anything but amicable.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve had a prenuptial agreement,” he told Us. “In past relationships, the agreements were honored and never challenged, largely because they were approached with mutual respect and without animosity. In contrast, this situation has been marked by an unprecedented level of disrespect and dishonesty. Porsha’s actions appear designed to trigger financial provisions in the prenup by manufacturing grounds for divorce thereby causing direct harm to my businesses, my name, and my family.”

Guobadia went on to claim,

“Porsha initiated divorce proceedings in a manner I believe was entirely dishonest” in February 2024. “What unfolded was a calculated and elaborate scheme—crafted for a story line—to rejoin the Bravo RHOA franchise by targeting and damaging the legacy I’ve spent 43 years building in the United States.”



Ultimately, Simon told Us that he’s committed to fighting the prenup enforcement and protecting his legacy at all costs.

“I will continue to challenge the validity of this prenuptial agreement through every legal avenue available to me, especially as long as Porsha continues to seek its enforcement.” “Let me be clear: I have no desire—whether in life or in death—for Porsha or her family to benefit from the wealth I’ve built through 43 years of hard work, particularly at the expense of my own children,” the businessman added.







