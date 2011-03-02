Kimmy Cakes’ Days As A Recording Artist Are Over!!

This is a picture of Kim Kardashian on her very last day in the studio… for now.

Because we all know damn well that if “Turn It Up” is a hit, between Kim, The Dream and Pimpin’ Kris, someone will have the brilliant idea of morphing this “one song for charity” into an album.

The song debuts on “Kourtney and Kim Take New York” this Sunday and will be available on iTunes. And then there will be the video, which looks like this:

Then we’re guessing there will be countless Spring Break performances, maybe a Swizz Beatz remix, a Gucci Mane remix, and the announcement of a new album just in time for the new season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

These are all speculations; but remember we warned you. More pics below.