OWN’s top-rated reality hit, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, returns Saturday for its milestone 10th season, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of (even more) drama brewing between Tricia and her ex.

Premiering Saturday, July 19 at 8/7c, the long-running series that keeps Huntsville in headlines is ready to shake the table with fresh faces, fiery confrontations and emotional growth. Once again, the series follows a lively group of longtime friends and frenemies with strong personalities and strong opinions who live in Huntsville, Ala. This season marks the first without Melody Rogers, who announced her departure in January.

Returning this season are Martell Holt…

Destiny Payton…

Nell and Chris Fletcher…

Kimmi and Maurice Scott…

LaTisha and Marsau Scott…

and LaTricia and Ken.

This season is serving real stakes, real relationships and real-deal drama—with OWN once again dominating Saturday nights as the #1 cable network (non-sports) among African American women 25-54.

In fact, Love & Marriage: Huntsville was the #1 original cable series on Saturdays across key Black demos, proving fans still can’t get enough of these Southern storylines.

As always, the show is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America, and is executive produced by Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns.

Check out the official trailer below.

Love & Marriage Huntsville Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Saturday’s premiere, Tricia gets an unexpected visitor. As she vents to her friend Sharon about her pending divorce, her estranged husband Marquez casually walks into her house unannounced, right in the middle of the conversation.

After a tense exchange of (not so) pleasantries, Marquez questions Sharon’s energy toward him, sparking an awkward back-and-forth that visibly irritates Tricia.

“Have you met me before?” Marquez asks. “You have not met me before,” Sharon replies. “Why is this relevant?”

In a confessional, Tricia reflects on the moment and admits that the surprise visit and the argument unfolding in her living room triggers her.

“Marquez is going back and forth with Sharon, and it’s starting to piss me off,” says Tricia, “How dare you, you don’t know her, she doesn’t know you, and you’re sitting here arguing with a grown a** woman in my house that you walked into without being invited.”

Tricia adds that she’s nearing her breaking point and is almost ready to go toe-to-toe with Marquez herself.

“He’s not gonna like it,” she says. “No one in his family will like it, but at this point, I’m not gonna care.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to Love & Marriage Huntsville when it returns on Saturday, July 19 at 8/7c.