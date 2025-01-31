It’s A Wrap! Melody Shari Leaving ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ After 9 Seasons–‘This Is The End Of My Chapter’

Melody Shari is moving on. After starring on OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville, she’s announced her departure in a statement thanking fans for their “grace, loyalty and love.”

Over the past week, Melody, 39, teased an announcement to her dedicated fanbase, the Melometers.

She first posted “Dear Melometers” with a GIF hinting that something was loading…

before posting a picture of a queen chess piece.

On Wednesday, she went live on Instagram and spoke directly with her fans before releasing an official statement confirming her departure from the reality show.

Melody Shari Announces Love & Marriage Huntsville Departure

Reflecting on her journey since joining the show in 2018, she admitted that at the time, she had “no clue what to expect” but saw it as another goal to accomplish.

In a statement shared with BOSSIP, she noted that she’s gained invaluable experiences over the years while sharing her triumphs and hardships with the world.

“Much of my life is now documented and sealed in history,” she noted, acknowledging the incredible opportunities that came her way, as well as the difficult lessons she’s learned about “life, relationships, and friendships.”

She went on to say despite the challenges, she views it all as a blessing and said, “Without pressure, there is no diamond.”

Now, she’s ready to turn the page.

“This chapter must come to a close, and this is the end of my chapter with Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” she said, expressing gratitude to those who have shown her “grace, loyalty, and love.”

“None of it has gone unnoticed and it will never be forgotten,” she added, noting that she’s ready for her next chapter.

Love & Marriage Huntsville is executive produced by Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Productions. Melody and her husband at the time, Martell Holt, pitched the show about their “Comeback Group” real estate collective in Huntsville, Alabama, in the early 2010s. Without Melody, the remaining stars are Martell, Destiny Payton, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, LaTisha and Marsau Scott, Ken Lee, LaTricia Reedus, and Chris and Nell Fletcher.

Are you surprised that Melody’s quitting Love & Marriage Huntsville?

Read Melody’s Love & Marriage Huntsville departure statement below.

“In 2018, I decided to share my life with the world as a cast member on the Oprah Winfrey Network’s, Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Then I had no clue what to expect. I only knew that bringing this show to fruition had been a goal of mine, and it would be another one that I could knock off the list. I’ve always been intensely ambitious and I believed reaching this milestone was another step in the right direction. And it was…for many reasons. Because of my time spent on the show, much of my life is now documented and sealed in history. I’ve been presented with opportunities beyond my dreams. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some amazing people while unfortunately also learning tough lessons about life, relationships, and friendships. I count it all a blessing because without pressure there is no diamond. It is not easy bearing some of your darkest moments to the world but it becomes easier when you know you were created to withstand the heat. Still, this chapter must come to a close and this is the end of my chapter with Love & Marriage: Huntsville. I am thankful for the support of those who have shown me grace, loyalty, and love. None of it has gone unnoticed and it will never be forgotten. I’m excited for my next chapter and what’s to come. God bless. Love, Your 2024 Reality TV Queen