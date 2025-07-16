Trap & Tuxedos: Jeezy Releasing ‘TM:101 Live’ A Symphonic Reimagining Of Hip-Hop History,’ Soul Survivor Selling Out Orchestra Tour Dates

Twenty years ago, the trapper of the year four times in a row dropped Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 and changed the course of hip-hop. Now, The Snowman is back, this time with strings attached.

On July 26, the exact anniversary of his groundbreaking debut, Jeezy will release TM:101 Live — A Symphonic Reimagining of Hip-Hop History—a powerful, poetic, and polished rework of his genre-defining album. The reissue promises to be a cinematic, soul-stirring celebration of trap music’s legacy, complete with a full orchestra.

According to an official press release, Jeezy teamed up with Grammy and Emmy-winning musical director Adam Blackstone and acclaimed composer Derrick Hodge to reimagine his street anthems alongside the Color of Noize Orchestra.

Classics like “Soul Survivor,” “Go Crazy,” “My Hood,” and “Trap or Die” have been transformed into lush, layered orchestral compositions that still pack every ounce of their original grit, just dressed in grandeur. Now, TM:101 Live serves as living proof that trap music was always symphonic; it just needed a conductor like Jeezy to bring it to life in a new dimension.

“20 years in the game, it’s more than music—it’s purpose. And that is and always has been to inspire and elevate the culture!” said Jeezy in an official statement about the album. “Thank you to those who never stop believing!”

And for the vinyl heads, Jeezy is announcing that TM:101 Live will drop on two exclusive pressings: a limited edition orange vinyl (just 300 copies via Fat Beats) and a purple version available at Urban Outfitters. The album will also hit all major streaming platforms.

In addition to the album, Jeezy is continuing to bring Black-tie elegance to hip-hop, turning concert halls into sanctuaries of street symphonies with his Jeezy’s TM:101 Live tour, a black-tie symphonic experience that has been moving audiences from Miami to Detroit.

A press release reports that most dates have sold out, which serves as a testament to the hunger for real hip-hop, presented with the reverence it has always deserved.

“20 years of victories, struggles, and growth—every setback was worth it,” said Jeezy about TM: 101 Live. “If I could talk to my younger self in ’05, I’d say: ‘They might hear you in ’05, but in 2025, they gon’ feel you!’ You’re doing God’s work! Keep going!”

Pre-Order Jeezy’s TM 101: Live HERE.

Check out the remaining dates for Jeezy’s TM:101 Live symphonic experience below:

Jul 18 – Birmingham, AL

Jul 19 – Nashville, TN

Jul 25 – Savannah, GA

Jul 26 – Atlanta, GA

Aug 1 – Baltimore, MD

Aug 2 – Greensboro, NC

Aug 8 – St. Louis, MO

Aug 9 – Chicago, IL

Aug 15 – Richmond, VA

Aug 16 – New Orleans, LA

Aug 22 – Orlando, FL

Aug 23 – Jacksonville, FL

Aug 28 – Dallas, TX

Aug 29 – Houston, TX

Aug 31 – Washington, DC

Sept 5 – Cincinnati, OH

Sept 6 – Cleveland, OH

Sept 7 – Newark, NJ

Sept 12 – Detroit, MI