Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration
A major girl recently had a major party in Atlanta to mark 50 “Red Hot” years of life.
Tiny Harris’ extravagant birthday bash has been the talk of the southern city. The big bash featured a star-studded guest list and opulent Instagrammable moments, including a llama petting zoo and a classic car covered in red roses.
Atlanta’s foremost exclusive eventress, Hannah King (below), hosted the invite-only celebration, making it a must-attend event.
The celebration took place at Assembly Atlanta Movie Studio, where the birthday girl was surrounded by her closest family and friends, and, of course, her hubby T.I. was right by her side.
Ahead of the party, T.I. penned a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram, thanking her for “completing his life” and dubbing her a “legend” as well as his “big homie, lover, best friend, spades patna, and lovely wife.”
“I love and appreciate you more than you know,” wrote Tip. “A national (Old National) treasure you definitely are. In this moment I Thank God for you… all you do, all you’ve done & all you continue to add to my world while wishing you a BIG Ole Happy Birthday Lil Mama. From day1 all we’ve done is all we will continue to do…. Live Laugh Love & Pop our Sh*t accordingly
YKWTFGO
Thank you for completing my Life Legend @majorgirl“
Nicely done, Tip!
Also spotted were Tiny’s Xscape bandmates, Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott, as well as Keke Wyatt.
Also seen was former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms…
as well as Reginae and Karlie Redd.
Fellow partygoers Mz Shyneka, entrepreneur Ebony Austin and Yandy Smith also showed off chic looks at the crimson celebration.
Southern hip-hop icons like NuFace, Jazze Pha, Cee-Lo Green and David Banner were on hand as well as Mannie Fresh, who DJed the evening.
