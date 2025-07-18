Hate Crimes: White Man Sentenced 41 Months In Prison For Punching 11-Year-Old Black Child In Racist Attack

Source: towfiqu ahamed / Getty

Back in June 2024, BOSSIP apologized in advance for reporting a story that we said would ruin your day. Today, we are pleased to update that story with news that will brighten your Friday, and it might just motivate you to have an early happy hour.

Paul Jonathan Bittner of Ukiah, California, 43, has been sentenced to serve 41 months in prison after being convicted of second-degree assault of a child and commission of a hate crime, according to The Bellingham Herald. Bittner’s charges stem from an incident in which he punched an 11-year-old Black student from Whatcom Middle School while the child was walking with his friends. Not only did Bittner punch the boy and break his tooth, but he also followed up by berating him publicly with racist slurs. Bittner pleaded guilty to all charges.

Suffice it to say, the boy’s family is happy that justice was swift (or swift as it can be, considering the often long and arduous legal process), and they look forward to healing and moving on with their lives.

“I’m feeling good,” the child’s father, DeVante Blow, told The Bellingham Herald following the sentencing. “I’m feeling as if justice was served and the community is safer.”

Every community is safer when racist white folks are imprisoned. Hopefully, the universe continues to punish Bittner long after his prison term is up. As for the child, Blow says that his son “is in a great place.”

NewsOne reports that after his arrest, Bittner spent over five months remanded to Western State Hospital, where he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, and initially found not competent to stand trial. However, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Pratt described Bittner’s current state of mind as “substantially different” than the one he exhibited at the time of the incident.