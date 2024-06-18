Bossip Video

We apologize in advance if you’re having a great day. This story is likely to turn your anger up to 10.

Add “going on school field trips while Black” to the list of activities that put African Americans in peril of white supremacy. According to a report from Daily Mail, a 42-year-old soup cookie named Paul Jonathan Bittner has been arrested and placed on a $500,000 bail for the charges of malicious harassment and second-degree assault of an 11-year-old child.

An unidentified Black sixth grader in Bellingham, Washington, was “allegedly” accosted, assaulted, and berated with racist slurs while he was walking with a group of his friends on a field trip to Pickford Film Centre. Bittner is accused of pushing the child and asking him, “Are you going to talk to a white man like that?”

B-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

After asking the Rosewood-esque question to the Black child, Bittner “allegedly” punched the boy in the face and broke his tooth, then, continued to spew racist slurs. Bittner’s first court appearance following the hate crime was attended by the city’s mayor Kim Lund, police chief Rebecca Mertzig, community leaders, and several of the boy’s family members who were likely itching to hop over the railing and administer some righteous justice of their own.

The Whatcom Middle School principal, Mischelle Darrag, released a statement in reaction to the anti-Black violence:

“We are angry and shocked by what happened today. These events are extremely upsetting for everyone at our school and beyond.” “We are wrapping around our students and doing all we can to support them.”

Mertzig and Lund also released statements via a video posted to Facebook.

A KING 5 report states that the attack was caught on surveillance video and will certainly be used in court to send this P.O.S. to prison for what we hope is a very, very long time.