Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

To toast to the tenth season of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, OWN turned up the southern charm with a sleek, swanky celebration in the A, and BOSSIP got exclusive deets from the king of reality TV and two fan faves!

Series creator and executive producer Carlos King linked up with Kimmi Scott and LaTisha Scott at Atlanta’s The Forum Cocktail Co. for an intimate evening of cocktails, conversation, and candid confessions.

Attendees including journalists, influencers, and media mavens, sipped handcrafted drinks, nibbled on upscale Southern bites, and caught a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the drama set to unfold when #LAMH returns TODAY, Saturday, July 19 at 8/7 p.m. ET/CT on OWN.

From fellowship to spicy spoilers, the evening was a full-on fête honoring the franchise’s milestone season, filled with family feuds, fresh starts, and familiar faces fans can’t stop watching.

According to super producer Carlos King, it’s “nothing but God’s blessing” for a Black-owned production company to have this kind of success. He also teased what’s to come.

“This season we are bringing so much when it comes to emotional intelligence and shade and drama, but also what you guys love the most,” he told BOSSIP. “You get to see them at work, you get to see a lot of them in their professional positions in the community, so it’s a fantastic season.” Carlos King, Kimmi Scott & LaTisha Scott Tease Love & Marriage Huntsville Season 10

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kimmi and LaTisha also jumped in and shared which of their castmates surprised them most.

“I would say Destiny,” said LaTisha. “She allowed us to tap into her life a little bit deeper. People said she’s not opening up, but she’s opening up this season, y’all.”

Kimmi, meanwhile, said the biggest shocker was… herself.

“I think who surprised me the most is me,” said the #LAMH staple. “Because I usually am pretty calm and composed, and I try to give grace.”

As for Carlos King, he said he wants fans to keep their eyes on Tricia.

“Y’all are gonna love this. Trish surprised me the most,” said King. “Not to give it away because it was in the trailer, Tricia is going back into her past to understand her present and to see if she wants a future with her present. So, I would say, Tricia is a beautiful surprise.” Source: OWN / Love & Marriage Huntsville

Speaking of surprises, King dropped jaws with an explosive super trailer he debuted on his Instagram and told BOSSIP that that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“The trailer obviously shows the highlights of the season, but each episode delivers something spectacular,” King told BOSSIP. “So don’t sleep on it!” added Latisha. Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

The trailer teased the ongoing Martell vs. Marsau drama, including LaTisha’s threats to expose Martell and Martell interviewing a woman who claimed to be Marsau’s mistress. It also showed Destiny flirting with Nell’s godson and confronting Nell’s son, Lance, for not telling her he had a baby on the way.

Meanwhile, Nell is seen going toe-to-toe with LaTisha and Kimmi—who fires back with a threat to dunk her in a pool—and Maurice calls out Martell over rumors that they both cheated on their wives. “What does my d*** look like?!” Maurice pointedly asks during the confrontation.

The season premiere of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 airs TONIGHT at 8/7 p.m. ET/CT on OWN!