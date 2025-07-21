After Nicki Minaj spoke out after what she perceived as a threat from TDE affiliate MackWop amid her social media spat with SZA, the Cali rapper laughed it off and put the blame on her fans. “Y’all not letting this lady age gracefully in hip-hop!” said Wop.

As previously reported, after taking a small break from tweeting about Jay-Z and Roc Nation, the head Barb set her sights on TDE artist SZA after alleging that the record label’s founder, Punch, had been harassing her for years. The “Good Days” singer let Nicki know that she wasn’t “worried about none of that weird sh** you poppin” but things took a turn when one of SZA’s affiliates cuaght Nicki’s attention.

Early last week, MackWop, a fellow TDE signee, took to his stream to comment on the matter.

Seemingly bringing up the utter annihilation of Drake by Kendrick Lamar in 2024, the TDE-affiliated artist advised Nicki to “relax” before “you get put in the blender like your boy did.”

After being tagged in a tweet with the video, the 42-year-old rapper notified Republican congresswoman Anna Luna, a Republican who previously made headlines for advocating the release of rapper Tory Lanez after his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, that she felt threatened saying,



“@RepLuna this man just publicly threatened me. I’ve notified the FBI & CIA. I want this thug locked up & I’m ready to talk about everything these ppl have done to me.” She also tweeted the rapper directly hurling a series of expletives his way.

Amid news of Nicki’s tweet, Rep. Luna responded and said she’d help Nicki immediately.

“Please text my cell, I will forward this to law enforcement immediately. Threats of violence and assassination should be taken very seriously. Hope you’re ok, we’ll talk soon @NICKIMINAJ”

Interesting to see so many rappers turning to the legal system in an effort to help with beefs they started. It’s a new day in hip hop, no doubt.

Meanwhile Nicki tweeted further about the situation saying she’s willing to “snitch” if it concerns Roc Nation or TDE. Rep Luna then re-entered the chat, confirming that she talked to Nicki directly. “Can confirm, I spoke with @NICKIMINAJ directly and will be doing everything we can to ensure her safety,” the Republican congresswoman later said. “We take threats of violence and assassination very seriously. RICO is also illegal. I am deeply concerned that there has been unchecked corruption within certain aspects of the rap industry. Artists should be respected and not afraid of managers, labels, etc.”

Mack Wop Responds To Nicki Minaj

HotNewHipHop reports that as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, after Nicki snapped at hm and tagged the authorities, he blamed the Barbz for her behavior.

“I feel it’s the Barbz’s fault,” said MackWop. “That’s empowering all of this right here. When she did this [the 6ix9ine collabs], the Barbz should’ve been stepping in. Y’all are leading Nicki Minaj down a dark alley to the point of no return. Y’all not letting this lady age gracefully in hip-hop. When I’m looking at Nicki Minaj, I’m like, ‘Damn, why Nicki Minaj ain’t in her Clipse era?’ You supposed to be in your bag right now, you ain’t supposed to be hollering at MackWop on Twitter. I never would’ve thought it would’ve been a time I’m ignoring this motherf***er.”

He also posted the Live on his Instagram feed, captioning it: “Blender music for stinky butt.”

It’s unclear why Nicki is spending her time as a rap vet creating beefs for the internet but one can only hope that she remembers her spot in music’s history has already been claimed before it’s too late.