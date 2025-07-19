‘Same Ol’ Blueprint’: Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Nicki Minaj’s HOV Hating, Confirms Colin Kaepernick Marriage After Anti-Roc Nation Statement

Nessa Diab is standing ten toes down for her husband Colin Kaepernick after Nicki Minaj’s anti-Roc Nation crusade, claiming the protesting pro player suffered “similar smear tactics” to the allegations from Minaj. The Hot 97 star also clarified her relationship status because she’s officially Mrs. Kaepernick.

Source: Roy Rochlin/Michael Buckner / Getty

As previously reported, Nicki Minaj seemingly picked up where Kanye left off in his beef with Jay-Z, accusing Roc Nation of career sabotage. While the Queen of Rap sparked some side-eye in her $200 million mission to collect her Barbie bucks from the music mogul, she also gained a new supporter. Nessa entered the chat with “similar” allegations of conspiracies against Colin Kaepernick.

The Nessa Off Air star took to X to call out Roc Nation and CEO Desiree Perez for accepting $25 million to “bury the growing protest” Kap famously started by kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games.

Nessa went on to claim “Jay purposely co-opted Colin’s protest by siding with the NFL” after the league “blackballed him” for his peaceful protesting. She said that she “called them all out YEARS ago and so many people were scared to say it publicly, but would tell me how they agreed with me privately.” However, she credited Nicki as one of the only people willing to “expose” similar allegations against Roc Nation. Or what Nessa in her caption on Instagram called “THE SAME OL’ BLUEPRINT.”