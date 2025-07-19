Nessa Diab Backs Nicki Minaj's Beef With Roc Nation
‘Same Ol’ Blueprint’: Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Nicki Minaj’s HOV Hating, Confirms Colin Kaepernick Marriage After Anti-Roc Nation Statement
Nessa Diab is standing ten toes down for her husband Colin Kaepernick after Nicki Minaj’s anti-Roc Nation crusade, claiming the protesting pro player suffered “similar smear tactics” to the allegations from Minaj. The Hot 97 star also clarified her relationship status because she’s officially Mrs. Kaepernick.
As previously reported, Nicki Minaj seemingly picked up where Kanye left off in his beef with Jay-Z, accusing Roc Nation of career sabotage. While the Queen of Rap sparked some side-eye in her $200 million mission to collect her Barbie bucks from the music mogul, she also gained a new supporter. Nessa entered the chat with “similar” allegations of conspiracies against Colin Kaepernick.
The Nessa Off Air star took to X to call out Roc Nation and CEO Desiree Perez for accepting $25 million to “bury the growing protest” Kap famously started by kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games.
Nessa went on to claim “Jay purposely co-opted Colin’s protest by siding with the NFL” after the league “blackballed him” for his peaceful protesting. She said that she “called them all out YEARS ago and so many people were scared to say it publicly, but would tell me how they agreed with me privately.” However, she credited Nicki as one of the only people willing to “expose” similar allegations against Roc Nation. Or what Nessa in her caption on Instagram called “THE SAME OL’ BLUEPRINT.”
“@NICKIMINAJ exposing the smear campaign tactics that Jay-Z, Roc Nation, Desiree Perez did to her behind the scenes, is VERY similar to what I was told they did to @Kaepernick7 when Jay purposely co-opted Colin’s protest by siding with the NFL to help ‘their image’ after they blackballed Colin for his protest. I called them all out YEARS ago and so many people were scared to say it publicly, but would tell me how they agreed with me privately,” she wrote on Wednesday.
“Smh Roc Nation apparently took $5 million a year over 5 years to bury the growing protest, AND specifically help them ‘move beyond the controversy around teams’ unwillingness to sign Kaepernick,'” she continued, quoting an ESPN article she included as a screenshot.
Desiree even said, ‘We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we’ve completely changed the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting. We’ve come a long way,’ she added from a report by Nola.com, also screenshotted in the post. She got her pardon by Trump—no coincidence the NFL owners are his buddies and also donated millions to his campaign. I still don’t watch that league or whoever is performing at whatever game they have playing. #stillwithkap #FOREVER,” she continued.
Check out the reactions to Nessa Diab calling out Roc Nation about Colin Kapernick after the flip.
Nessa Diab Reignites Debate About Colin Kapernick’s Career After She Accuses Jay-Z & Roc Nation of Plotting On His Downfall
Even many diehard fans of Jay-Z said his claim that “we’ve moved past kneeling” never sat right with them. However, Nessa’s statement left fans divided over the role he really played in saving or allegedly “sabotaging” Kap’s career.
Some comments questioned the timeline because Kap’s protests started in 2016 and teams subsequently blackballed Kap in 2017, two years before Roc Nation’s 2019 deal to produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Another reply posted a clip stating that Jay-Z actually leveraged his influence to pressure NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell into setting up a workout with Kap and several teams.
Social media users even recirculated rumors blaming Nessa and Kap for being the ones to sabotage his chance at a comeback. For example, the former 49ers star changed the location and time of the NFL workout at the last minute, which reportedly led to fewer teams attending than the original location.
As another response pointed out, Ray Lewis claimed that the Ravens were close to signing Kap, but Nessa’s tweet trolling him somehow tanked the potential deal. The post juxtaposed Lewis embracing Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and a scene from Django Unchained where Leonardo DiCaprio’s slaveowner character was embraced by Samuel L. Jackson, playing his most loyal slave, who was willing to sell out and sacrifice other enslaved Black people to appease his master. She tagged the Hall-of-Famer with nothing else in the post except a bullseye emoji.
“We were going to close the deal to sign him. Steve Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day,” Lewis revealed, according to ESPN.
Those explanations satisfied some football fans, but several supporters of Kaeperniick called out the convenient narrative for turning the activist and his now-wife into scapegoats for the scandalous decision. After all, Kap won a multimillion-dollar settlement for a lawsuit about NFL teams colluding against him and former teammate Eric Reid for a reason. It’s hard to attribute one tweet to tipping the scales when he made a case against multiple teams in the league and won.
Nessa Diab Checks Media Outlets About Her Relationship Status With Colin Kaepernick: “Do Some Research!”
As bold as it is for fans to argue with Nessa about what she and her husband went through, one part of her statement is absolutely not up for debate. The radio baddie is without a doubt “#StillWithKap #FOREVER.”
Nessa fact-checked reports that she is a girlfriend or longtime partner of the controversial quarterback. The outspoken celebrity couple is married.
“For all the publications out there, do some research! Adjust it! I’m not Colin’s girlfriend, roommate, or whatever. I’m his wife! I know research and getting information is a rare thing nowadays, but let’s restore some integrity,” she said on Instagram Live.
She also issued a blanket warning not to think she’s one to play with just because she’s been busy with the child she and Colin quietly welcomed in 2022.
“I had to reappear like I was Candy Man! I prefer not to, I really do. You’re lucky I had a baby with my husband. It gave you couple years off, but I’m good! I got lots of energy. I don’t want to have to set examples,” she ominously concluded.
Welp, the adorable family may keep their personal lives somewhat private, but put some respect on their marriage! The media maven clearly has a way with words and she’s about that action when it comes to defending her family, no matter how big the opposition is.
