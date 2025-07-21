JT Opens Up About The City Girls’ Split, Gushes Over Boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert & Details Her Dream Proposal—‘My Man Knows Me Like A Book’

JT is gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan as she prepares to release new music this summer.

Source: Richie Shazam for Cosmopolitan

JT first stepped onto the scene as one half of the rap duo City Girls, but since then, a lot has changed. Now, the rapper is making her name as a solo artist, proving she has the range to make songs nobody expects from her.

With new music on the horizon, JT is ready to embrace a softer, more grounded version of herself, one that’s deeply aligned with her true goals. Whether it’s achieving solo stardom or getting engaged to her longtime partner, she believes that what’s meant to be will unfold in its own time. In Cosmopolitan’s latest digital cover story, JT opens up about navigating fan expectations, staying authentic, and her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert—from their modern-day love story to the proposal she’s been dreaming of.

The rapper commented on the City Girls’ split in her cover story, insisting that while it’s not the direction she wanted to go in, she has no regrets.

“It’s not what I wanted, but it was what was destined to happen,” she told the mag. “But I don’t feel regretful about it. I feel happy, in control, and like I’m where I’m supposed to be….Anybody who was ever in a group will say how hard it is to go into a solo career. I feel like we were doing our own thing for so long and it was like—and I don’t mean this harshly—but it was bound to happen.”

JT also talked about her new era, admitting she wants her fans to see the new softer, steadier side of her: “I’m really ready to push myself to take them into another world. We’ve been at the club together—let’s go somewhere else.”

Source: Richie Shazam for Cosmopolitan / Richie Shazam for Cosmopolitan

On the subject of being softer, she also gushed over her longtime boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert. The pair have been dating for six years, with the rapper saying, “I’m not married yet, but we definitely are going to marry each other. That’s my best friend. That’s my dog.”

“Uzi is such a cool person. We’ve been together since 2019, so we’ve been growing together,” she continued. “We just look at each other and are like, Damn, we really cool. We really know each other. We really can exist and still like each other. It’s beyond love.” The “Act Up” artist was an admirer of Uzi before they even met, saying: “I remember I had a magazine of Uzi when I was in prison. I loved this magazine. I want to say it was Rolling Stone, but he was in a grocery store and he had these two braids going to the back. I thought he was the coolest person ever, but did I think that six years later I would be dating him? No.”

JT went on to describe her dream proposal, insisting that Uzi already knows what he has to do.

“My man knows me like a book. It cannot be nobody with no ugly outfits. It can’t be nobody standing in the way with too many phones. It needs to be very elegant,” she told Cosmo. “I need to have soft glam, short nails. I kind of don’t want it to be on Instagram after. I don’t want my engagement to be announced on The Shade Room. Oh my god, I would die. ‘Uzi proposed to JT,’ and the people come. This is not for y’all….I want it to be how Beyoncé did it, with a little video of it and the people see it years later. Let’s keep some things to ourselves.”