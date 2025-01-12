Entertainment

Saucy Santana Says Yung Miami Was Mad About Diddy Questions

Saucy Santana Says Yung Miami Was City Girls Perturbed About Diddy Questions He Asked During ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast

Published on January 12, 2025

Saucy Santana and Yung Miami may have hit a bump in the road on their friendship because of an episode of Caresha Please.

Yung Miami x Saucy Santana

Source: Rodin Eckenroth/Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

During an episode of the popular podcast Pour MindsSaucy Santana opened up about the interview he conducted on Caresha Please, where he questioned his friend about her former lover and disgraced music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs. When asked whether he approached the interview as her close confidant or as someone hired to do a job, he kept it real.

“I did the interview as an interviewer,” he said.  “Of course that is my friend so I’m going to ask you everything and you’re going to answer what you feel comfortable with, as best as you can. Caresha actually answered everything. Everything I asked, she answered. She is an over thinker, so some things got taken out.”

Latto "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

He continued,

“Especially in that moment, the whole world turned they backs on my best friend. So, she was afraid to say “apple” or whatever because everybody had a problem with every motherf****ing thing. We really got into some tea and she was like ‘Santana, you really acting like an interviewer’ and I was like ‘we still at work’. The reason why I asked her everything and I wanted her to get it off her chest is because I went through that whole thing with her.”

The episode of the rapper‘s popular podcast was highly anticipated. Yet it still left many fans speculating on how much she knew about Diddy‘s behavior and how involved she may or may not have been in helping him. It’s unclear where the two stand these days, in terms of communication, though Yung Miami has made it clear several times that she is in her single era.

Rumors were swirling around that she was linked to NFL star Stefon Diggs last year; however, she took to the internet to let everyone know that she “can’t fall in love with no h**.” And that was that on that.

 

