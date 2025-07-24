#TheChi Clip: Irresponsible Damien Gets Caught With Zuri
#TheChi Exclusive Clip: Egregiously Irresponsible Damien Gets Caught Creepin’ With Zuri
A new episode of The Chi streams this Friday, July 25, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of Damien trying to hide Zuri under the bed, just like his brother once did with Keisha.
In a clip from Friday’s new episode, we see Damien getting caught creepin’ with Zuri (Karrueche) in Keisha and Emmett’s bed. Damien missed picking up his nephew from school, and Keisha’s pretty pissed.
What she doesn’t know, however, is that Zuri is under the bed hiding, but she soon figures it out.
“And your name is?” asks Keisha while picking up Zuri’s panties.
Take an exclusive look below.
About The Chi Season 7
In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.
This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.
An all-new episode of The Chi streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime!
- So Sad: Officials Confirm That Malcolm-Jamal Warner Was Swimming With His 8-Year-Old Daughter When He Drowned
- Chantel Christie Calls Out ‘Narcissistic’ Mom Jackie After Brutal ‘Basketball Wives’ Fight: ‘Y’all Know The TV Character, I Know The Mother’
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
New Couple??? Klay Thompson Seemingly Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Smithereens Smashing Speculation With PDA-Packed Pics
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
R.I.P. 'Cosby Show' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54