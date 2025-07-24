TheChi Exclusive Clip: Egregiously Irresponsible Damien Gets Caught Creepin’ With Zuri

A new episode of The Chi streams this Friday, July 25, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of Damien trying to hide Zuri under the bed, just like his brother once did with Keisha.

Source: Chris Lowe

In a clip from Friday’s new episode, we see Damien getting caught creepin’ with Zuri (Karrueche) in Keisha and Emmett’s bed. Damien missed picking up his nephew from school, and Keisha’s pretty pissed.

Source: The Chi / Showtime

What she doesn’t know, however, is that Zuri is under the bed hiding, but she soon figures it out.

“And your name is?” asks Keisha while picking up Zuri’s panties.

Source: The Chi / Showtime

Source: The Chi / Showtime

Take an exclusive look below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.

An all-new episode of The Chi streams at midnight on Paramount+ with Showtime!