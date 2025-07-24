GloRilla Arrested On 2 Felony Drug Charges After Her Atlanta Home Was Burglarized

GloRilla is facing drug charges after a burglary occurred at her home in metro Atlanta.

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

The rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested Tuesday, July 22, after turning herself in to the Forsyth County Jail, where she was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that deputies were called to a home owned by GloRilla at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators went on to say three suspects went into the home when Woods wasn’t there and were caught stealing things when someone inside the home fired at them. The burglars ran off, and investigators don’t believe any of them were injured.

An investigation surrounding the home was conducted by law enforcement, who said in their statement that they sensed a strong odor of narcotics. Task force agents went on to secure a search warrant for her home and discovered a “significant amount of marijuana” in the closet of the master bedroom.

GloRilla turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday, posted a $22,260 bond, and was released the same day.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman in a statement, per Billboard. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has not named any suspects in the burglary case and, as of Thursday, no arrests have been made.

Hip-Hop Wired reports that Glo’s lawyers blasted the authorities after the arrest.

“The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become,” Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling of the Findling Law Firm, told TMZ: “Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group who grabbed high value jewelry before taking off once they realized the home wasn’t vacant.”

