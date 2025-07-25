'King's Court' Exclusive Clip: Tyson Gleefully Greets New Queens
#KingsCourt Exclusive Clip: Forever Flirtatious Tyson Gleefully Greets The New Queens—’He Just Woke Up!’
The majestic monarchs of Kings Court return with an all-new episode on Sunday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of Tyson gleefully greeting four new queens, sans a shirt.
As previously reported, Bravo announced the cast and premiere date for their new dating series, Kings Court. The series is a male counterpart to Queens Court, which featured celebrity queens: LisaRaye, K. Michelle, London “Deelishis” Charles, Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, who were seeking suitors.
Finding love comes with its challenges, and if you’re a celebrity with fame and fortune, the stakes are even higher.
Kings Court features three celebrity kings: supermodel Tyson Beckford…
NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer…
and WWE legend Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard…
searching for their queen among 21 smart, accomplished, and beautiful single ladies ready to risk it all for the one.
In each episode, the kings take the women on fun, adventurous dates to discover which of them tug at their heartstrings. The ladies pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression, but it comes to a head at the elimination dinner party, where the men choose who gets another chance at love and who goes home. After navigating a roller coaster of emotional highs, dramatic lows, and tough eliminations, the kings must ultimately decide which of these fabulous ladies is their queen.
Beckford, Boozer, and Bullard are joined by Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, who host the series.
Will Packer and Lighthearted Entertainment produce the show. Alongside Packer, Richard Brown, Jeff Spangler, Rob Laplante, and Omid Kahangi serve as executive producers.
King’s Court Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip from Sunday’s new episode, four new ladies join the competition, and emotions can be seen running high among the queens already in the house. Thaddeus has to remind the remaining queens to greet the new queens, and they begrudgingly oblige him.
Meanwhile, Tyson is ecstatic to see some fresh faces in the house, and he gets his flirt on…
and Janaye is struggling not to show Carlos her insecurities. After a night apart, she admits to feeling insecure.
“Being without Carlos, it made me go crazy,” says Janaye in a confessional. “But I feel like I can’t really show my insecurity to Carlos, because, hello, it’s a huge turnoff.”
Take an exclusive look below.
Kings Court Episode 103 “Check Mate” Premieres Sunday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
