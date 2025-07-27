Two-Piece YT, Anyone? NY Police Chief’s Girlfriend Arrested After Striking Black Teens, Karen Gets KO’d On Camera

Susan Rice, girlfriend of Binghamton’s police chief, has gone viral after harassing two Black teens on their porch—only to end up unconscious and arrested.

Source: EyeEm Mobile GmbH / Getty

According to News One, Susan Rice of Binghamton, New York, is now facing criminal charges after a July 18 altercation with two Black teenagers on a neighbor’s porch in Johnson City Village. The confrontation, which was caught on camera and quickly went viral, shows Rice aggressively approaching the boys—ages 16 and 18—and striking both of them before getting laid out herself.

Seen in the footage, the teens, who had been minding their business outside, repeatedly told Rice to “go in the crib” as she antagonized them. But instead of taking the hint, Rice puffed up and began making wild declarations, insults and threats:

“This is my estate” and “We are the police,” while also referring to them as “Section 8.”

An Ugly Scene Between An Adult and Kids Escalates

News One reports that Rice’s outburst escalated when her boyfriend, Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, appeared in the video emerging from their shared home. Seemingly emboldened by his presence, Rice charged onto the boys’ porch and struck the 18-year-old—who was reportedly just visiting his friend—before turning and slapping the 16-year-old as well.

Bad idea.

The 16-year-old responded with self-defense, striking her back, knocking her unconscious. Chief Zikuski, now part of the scene, stepped in—but instead of taking aggressive police action, he calmly removed his girlfriend from the porch. While the teens yelled for him to “get her off my porch,” the police chief showed no emotion, quietly lifting her off the ground.

The Aftermath: Charges Filed, Chief Suspended

WNBF News reports Rice was treated for undisclosed injuries following the incident, but her hospital visit didn’t shield her from accountability. On July 21, after being interviewed at the Johnson City Police Department, she was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, trespassing, and second-degree harassment.

Chief Zikuski—who has served in his position since 2008—has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The Victims’ Family Speaks Out

The 16-year-old’s mother, Kristina Montgomery, took to Facebook to share her outrage.

“She came onto my property onto MY PORCH, and smacked my son’s friend across the face and then smacked my son,” said Montgomery. “I’m tired of these privileged a** people acting like they can’t do no wrong. Well well, Susan, you have met your MF match!!!”

City Officials Denounce Rice’s Behavior

Rice is not a city employee. In a statement, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham clarified:

“The female in the video is a private citizen — not employed by the City of Binghamton nor affiliated with the City in any official capacity. Still, I’m troubled by her language and the implication that she is in any way above the law because of a personal association with a member of law enforcement.”

Moral of the Story? Mind Yours.

Coming for Black children is intolerable. Too often justice isn’t served for the Black community, but for White–results were quick, hot and handed to her.