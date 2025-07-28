Texas Congressional Candidate Isaiah Martin Confirms All Charges Were Dropped After He Was Forcibly Removed & Arrested During Public Hearing—‘They Tried & LOST!!!’

Resist!

Source: Via @isaiahrmartin / x

Texas congressional candidate Isaiah Martin was arrested on July 24 during a public hearing on redistricting after refusing to stay quiet about a Republican plan that could shift voting power away from Black communities. His arrest, caught on camera and circulated online, has added another example of growing political discord over how Texas redraws its congressional map.

Now, we’re happy to report that all charges have been dropped against the former advisor to Sheila Jackson Lee, and he’s sending out a defiant message.

Isaiah Martin Was Forcibly Removed & Arrested On Thursday

According to NewsOne, Martin, 27, is running to represent Texas’s 18th District, and on Thursday, he spoke at a Texas House Redistricting Committee meeting but was cut off when he ran over his allotted time.

When he kept speaking, Republican Rep. Cody Vasut told security to arrest him.

As officers led him away, Martin shouted, “It is a shame. You should all be ashamed.”

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Martin was arrested for disrupting a meeting, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass. NewsOne confirms that the trespassing charge was later dropped. Martin was released from Travis County Jail and later posted a video on social media confirming he was home.

But the deeper issue isn’t just the arrest—it’s what he was speaking out against.

Black Enterprise reports that Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans are pushing a redistricting plan that could add five new Republican seats in Congress. The plan would shift voting lines in ways that critics say weaken the voice of minority voters in cities like Houston—communities that have long supported Democrats.

To put it plainly: if this plan goes through, your neighborhood might get placed in a new district that gives your vote less impact, while boosting the GOP’s chances across the board.

Democrats Are Outnumbered—But Not Silent

In Black Enterprise, Texas Democrats are well aware that they don’t have the votes to block the Republican majority. That’s why some lawmakers are considering skipping the vote altogether to stop it from happening.

“We know we don’t have the numbers. They can run over us. They are here to do Trump’s bidding,” Rep. Ron Reynolds told the Chronicle. “I would not be surprised to see President Trump send out the National Guard to come get us.”

Reynolds also warned that what’s at stake is bigger than just district boundaries—it’s the legacy of Black political power in Houston, and the communities that leaders like Barbara Jordan fought to protect.

Isaiah Martin Says Charges Were Dropped, Vows To Fight On

Isaiah Martin gave an update on social media, noting that he was released and all charges were dropped.

“They tried and LOST!!!!” wrote Martin on Monday. “A beginning to a wave of losses ignited by BLUE STATES gerrymandering out Republicans without mercy. Trump started this gerrymandering WAR, Democrats will FINISH IT!”

What Happens Next?

Texas’s new maps haven’t been finalized yet, but Democrats and community members are fighting to slow the process down. Whether through protest, public testimony, or political standoffs, they’re making it clear: this redistricting battle is about more than voting lines—it’s about who gets a seat at the table, and who gets shut out.

Martin’s arrest wasn’t just a disruption—it was a warning.