GloRilla Gloriously Grinds On Fan At Inaugural ‘Glo Bash,’ Turns Mugshot Into Merch

GloRilla knows how to put on a show and make a coin, she did both at her annual Glo Bash.

The Memphis-born rapper descended upon her hometown with hits for days and a special spicy moment for a fan that has everyone saying “Yea Glo!” During the performance of her hit “Typa,” Big Glo treated a lucky man to a little lap dance and showed him what all that work she does in the gym looks like up close. The fans really went wild when GloRilla backed it up on the unsuspecting man who seemed to be trying his best to keep it cool.

The event, held at the FedEx Forum and home of the Memphis Grizzlies, was a precursor to the “TGIF” rapper’s birthday. Our girl was definitely in need of some good energy after her Atlanta home was burglarized while she was performing at the WNBA All-Star game, resulting in her own arrest for marijuana found on the premises.

As news of her arrest hit the net, GloRilla made sure to set the record straight about what went down at her residence while she was out collecting her check after posting a $22,000 bail.

“My house got home invaded Saturday while I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA All-Star game and instead of focusing on finding the suspects, the focus on cannabis. 1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea.

Nonetheless, Glo turned her lemons into lemonade as she sold merchandise during the concert, which featured her latest mugshot. Fans flicked the t-shirt and posted it, leading many to ask her to put the tee on sale via her website. Not mad at it. Get your money, Glo!