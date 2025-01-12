Athletes

Deion Sanders Allegedly Eyeing Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Job

Rumor Mill: Deion Sanders Reportedly Displayed ‘Very Strong Interest’ In Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Job

Published on January 12, 2025

Deion Sanders - COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 Valero Alamo Bowl - BYU vs Colorado

Deion Sanders – Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colorado HC Deion Sanders claimed Colorado is his coaching home for the foreseeable future, but rumors suggest Las Vegas could be next.

Despite Deion Sanders losing all three-star players in Travis Hunter alongside his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, Coach swears he’s staying in Colorado. Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that his exit from Boulder could already be in motion. A local reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Vincent Bonsignore, claims the addition of Tom Brady changed the perception of the Raiders’ job in Vegas.

Furthermore, Bonsignore alleges Deion has expressed a “very strong interest” in the job. It seemed like baseless rumors until Deion appeared on Good Morning America earlier this week. Deion surprisingly revealed he would consider coaching in the NFL if it involved coaching Shedeur and Shilo.

After the New York Giants won their last game and lost their top seeding in the draft, Shedeur will likely head to the Raiders instead. With Shedeur being the mentee of minority owner Tom Brady and Deion Sanders being a close friend, the rumors seem legit.

Following the termination of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, a vacancy has opened in a prime destination, no pun intended. Reportedly, the only person in the lead is Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator; however, with the Lions close to a Super Bowl LIX appearance, the Lions may do whatever to keep him.

Deion Sanders’s coaching tenure has always featured Shedeur as his QB1, and several people have a hard time seeing that changing for the 2025-2026 season.

