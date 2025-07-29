Keep That Thang On Ya: Armed Black Man Derrick Perry Stops Mass Stabbing Attack At Traverse City Walmart,11 Injured

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Mass shootings have become all too common in America, but mass stabbings have historically been more of an occurrence in the United Kingdom…until this past Saturday in Traverse City, Michigan.

Walmart shoppers endured a harrowing day of grocery gathering when a man who ABC News identified as 42-year-old Bradford James Gille entered the store and began stabbing innocent and unarmed people. For a few moments, no one was prepared to deal with the kind of threat that Gille presented. Most people are not trained to disarm a knife-wielding maniac, as that would mean putting oneself close to the attack and in harm’s way. The stabbing happened so fast that even calling the police wouldn’t have been an immediate solution to the problem. According to NationalPolice.org, a study conducted by the U.S. Homeland Security states that the average police response time to an active shooter is 18 minutes. Eighteen minutes can be a very, very, very long time to wait when someone is actively shoving a blade into human flesh. Fortunately, there was at least one person on the scene who was prepared to deal with a criminal like Gille.

Black man, former Marine, husband, father of three, and Munson Healthcare employee, Derrick Perry, was armed with his concealed carry pistol and was willing to step up to ensure the safety of those whom Gille had not already attacked. Footage of Perry’s heroism has gone viral on social media, and people from all walks of life and political ideologies are praising him for his efforts.

Following the incident, the Detroit News dug into Gille’s history and reported that in 2016, Gille was arrested and charged with digging up and mutilating multiple dead bodies who were buried in Greenwood Cemetery. This man was unwell and, even without a firearm, was able to terrorize a city and bring harm to citizens. Perry is not a thug, a gangster, a super predator, or a gun owner playing soldier; he is a responsibly prepared citizen who did the right thing. He recently spoke to Good Morning America about his experience that day and his mindset during the chaos.

“Unfortunately, there was kinda like a mob mentality, and some very disturbing things were being said on how to deal with the situation. And I had to block all of that out and focus on him because … I ultimately just wanted him to put the knife down and back away until law enforcement got there. I did not see myself as any type of judge, jury, or executioner. I just wanted everyone to be safe.”



This is a story that should be amplified nationwide, but oftentimes, news of good Samaritans who use firearms to protect themselves or others goes unreported. Respect due to Derrick Perry and all the other responsibly armed citizens who are willing to do what’s necessary when the time arrives.