Bossip Video

Another day, another tragedy.

A tragic mass shooting erupted at the Mad Butcher supermarket in Fordyce, Arkansas, late Friday morning, resulting in at least two fatalities and injuring nine others, including a critically wounded police officer.

The gunfire broke out around 11:30 a.m. local time in this predominantly Black small town, sending shockwaves through the community. This is considered a mass shooting to this very small town.

Details Emerge: What Went Down

Witnesses and graphic videos posted on social media reveal a white man unleashing a hail of bullets inside and outside the supermarket. According to CBS News, a witness recalls that they “heard some popping” thinking it was fireworks.”

The shooter, seen reloading his rifle multiple times, caused pandemonium as shoppers and employees scrambled for safety. Despite the harrowing scene, the identities of the victims and their races haven’t been released yet.

News One reports that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette indicated that the shooter, who appeared to be a white man, unleashed dozens of rounds at the supermarket. Graphic videos circulating on social media captured the chaos, showing the gunman reloading a rifle multiple times and firing in several directions.

The identities of the victims and their races have not been disclosed, and the shooter’s motivation remains unknown. However, social media speculation intensified as the shooter was apprehended alive, fueling discussions about racial disparities in law enforcement responses. Also, the targeted area is predominantly black in population.

Demographics and Context

Fordyce, with a population of 3,719, is approximately 51% Black, accounting for 1,886 Black residents. The town is part of Dallas County, which has 6,482 residents, of whom 2,592 (around 40%) are Black.

The shooting has deeply impacted this close-knit community, highlighting ongoing concerns about racial tensions and violence.

National Trends in Mass Shootings

NewsOne shares that statistical data from underscores a troubling pattern in the demographics of mass shooting perpetrators in the United States. According to Statista, between 1982 and December 2023, 54% of the 149 mass shootings were carried out by white shooters.

In contrast, African American shooters were responsible for 17% of these incidents, while Latino shooters accounted for 8%.

“Between 1982 and December 2023, 80 out of the 149 mass shootings in the United States were carried out by White shooters,” states the Statista website. “By comparison, the perpetrator was African American in 26 mass shootings, and Latino in 12. When calculated as percentages, this amounts to 54 percent, 17 percent, and eight percent respectively.”

Community Response

As Fordyce grapples with the aftermath of the shooting, local leaders and residents are calling for unity and justice. The incident has also reignited discussions about gun control, mental health, and the need for comprehensive strategies to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The mass shooting in Fordyce, Arkansas, underscores the ongoing issue of gun violence and its intersection with race in the United States. As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of life and prays for the recovery of the injured.

BOSSIP will continue to follow this story.