‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Star JaNa Craig Speaks On Kenny Rodriguez Split Amid Allegtions He’s ‘A Narcissist And A Racist’

JaNa Craig has spoken out following her breakup from Kenny Rodriguez and amid allegations on social media that her ex is a “narcissist” and a “racist.”

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

The Love Island USA Season 6 stars were together for almost a year before their split was confirmed by TMZ this week. Shortly after news of their breakup broke, fans noticed friends and fellow cast members unfollowing Rodriguez, which started rumors about what led to such a serious rift.

JaNa took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 29, to address the breakup for the first time, thanking fans for “all your love and support” throughout such a difficult time. While she didn’t reveal exactly what led to the split, she did say that Kenny’s actions were “terrible, disgusting, and disappointing,” admitting the fan theories didn’t even capture how bad things truly were.

“Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating,” she wrote.

Fans were immediately ready to rally behind Craig, and once her Love Island cast members started posting more, the anger toward Rodriguez only grew. He posted a statement of his own, saying, “Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term.”

Kenny continued, “I’ll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa’s path forward brings her nothing but happiness.”

This statement is what really seemed to anger not only JaNa, but her friends, causing an avalanche of messages criticizing Rodriguez.

Craig tagged her ex-boyfriend in an Instagram Story before writing: “stfu you manipulative liar. You not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!! My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off.”

JaNa’s friends were even more unforgiving in their responses, with LI USA S6 runner-up Leah Kateb accusing Kenny of using ChatGPT for his statement.

“Tell the truth for once,” she began. “Racist, clout/money hungry and scammer since DAY 1!!!! Tryan make it seem like it’s something it’s not. Dw, our Nay is blessed & highly favored.”

Serena, the winner of Season 6, also commented on JaNa’s IG Story, calling Kenny “a narcissist and a racist.”

Craig’s best friend from outside of the franchise, Charmane, put together some of the pieces for fans, making a post advising women to go through their significant others’ phones. While she didn’t connect the post to JaNa, multiple people close to the situation, calling Kenny a scammer and a racist, seem to confirm he did what Charmane is warning about.

“My advice for women in relationships: if you have access- go thru your mans phone TODAY. Search keywords like “I don’t like black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I’m faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can’t wait to be done w this so I can f**k hella b*tches…..”

Absolutely despicable.