Serena Page, JaNa Craig & Jordan Chiles Stun At NYFW Show

The Beautiful Ones: ‘Love Island’ Lovelies Serena Page & JaNa Craig Stun Alongside Golden Girl Jordan Chiles At LaQuan Smith’s Star-Studded NYFW Show

Published on September 13, 2024

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2024 New York Fashion Week

Source: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

All eyes were on Love Island lovelies Serena Page and JaNa Craig who stunned alongside Olympic Golden medalist Jordan Chiles at LaQuan Smith‘s splashy fashion show at 99 Scott during NYFW.

https://instagram.com/p/C_v3X92y3yJ/?img_index=1

The glamorous trio turned heads at the buzzy Spring/Summer 2025 Collection runway show where the luxury designer introduced his new ‘Lucid Dream’ sleepwear line inspired by the innovative design and sleep insights on the new Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Following the show, the Samsung Galaxy-powered afterparty went down at Paradise Club in NYC with a star-studded guest list including Love Island love birds Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, JaNa Craig, Jordan Chiles, Ferg, Lil Nas X, Rickey Thompson, and more.

Samsung NYFW Show + After Party

Source: Samsung Galaxy

Samsung NYFW Show + After Party

Source: Samsung Galaxy

Samsung NYFW Show + After Party

Source: Samsung Galaxy

Heart-eyed in love, Serena continues to take over the IT-girl scene with boo thang Kordell and baddie BFF JaNa while Jordan Chiles racks up endorsements after showing out at the Olympics.

This past week, the decorated Olympian shared a special moment onstage with Flavor Flav where he gifted her a diamond encrusted bronze stopwatch at the MTV Video Music Award, according to Variety.

“I just want to turn this into a little Olympic moment for a second if ya’ll don’t mind,” said Flavor Flav. “Ay yo Jordan, I know they tried to take your medal away from you, but you know what? I got you something that they can’t take away from you.”

Flav took the pocket watch chain from his back pocket and placed it around Chiles’ neck. After Chiles thanked him for the watch, Flav revealed he had another surprise for her as well.

“As y’all know I am an official sponsor for the United States Olympic Water Polo Team, so that’s why I wanted to turn this into an Olympic moment. And guess what else? I got your prize money too. I just wanted to surprise you with that.”

