Unc For Unc? Could Chad Ochocinco Take Shannon Sharpe’s Spot After ESPN Fired Him?

ESPN has a vacancy to fill amid the firing of fan favorite Shannon Sharpe; however, sports insiders are speculating that his podcast cohost, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, could be the perfect candidate.

Sharpe’s seat on Stephen A. Smith‘s First Take is open and his Nightcap partner has already guest hosted in his absence for the weeks leading up to his dismissal. So, it seems that ESPN may already be onboard for the swapping of the two as one former executive called the potential hiring of Johnson “a good idea.” During his temporary hosting position, Ochocinco even seemed to throw his hat in the ring by making it clear that he enjoyed being part of the show.

“I can get used to this for the next six months,” he said during his appearance.

The show’s resident lone female voice, Molly Qerim, advised Johnson to take up his job inquiries with Smith, who recently took home a $20 million bag to keep his talents at ESPN, and was responsible for welcoming Sharpe into the fold. It’s unclear whether the deal the network struck with former NFL quarterback, Cam Newton, will play a role in the replacement of Uncle Shay Shay but he is slated to appear on First Take, as previously reported by BOSSIP.

Sharpe address his firing during an episode of his and Johnson’s podcast the day the news was made public and expressed disappointment in the possible outcome of his dismissal overshadowing his brother, Sterling Sharpe’s, induction into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame on Aug. 2.

“I’m sure everybody’s heard the news, by now, that I will not be returning to ESPN. I found out this information a little earlier in the week and really the only thing that I really asked was ‘guys, can we wait until Monday?'” he said. “‘My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family. I know this coming out will overshadow everything that he’s worked his entire life for’ and unfortunately it didn’t happen that way.”

He continued,

“(ESPN) did what they felt they needed to do, and I’m at peace with that. But I just wish this thing could have waited until Monday, because I hate the fact that I’ve overshadowed my brother. The first two brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and this is what the headline’s going to be for the next couple of days.”

Sharpe has been dealing with the fallout of his reportedly $20 million settlement with his sexual assault accuser who, soon after their legal battle ended, officially retired from her Only Fans work. The football Hall of Famer’s legal team has yet to make any statements; however, his accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzzbee, released a statement.

“Both sides acknowledge a long-term consensual and tumultuous relationship. After protracted and respectful negotiations, I’m pleased to announce that we have reached a mutually agreed upon resolution. All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice.”