Shannon Sharpe Avoids ESPN Disciplinary Action Over Mystery Michelle Mishap, Holds ‘Roast Of Shannon’ With Snoop Dogg, Cam Newton & More

Despite live streaming himself taking his mystery Michelle to pound town, Shannon Sharpe’s job at ESPN is safe.

By now you’ve surely heard about Shannon Sharpe’s embarrassing mishap when he proved there’s no “cap in his rap” by accidentally live-streaming the audio of a Club Shay Shay smithereens session. Since the mishap, Sharpe has taken full responsibility for his actions on Nightcap alongside Chad Ochocinco.

Now according to TMZ, despite the freaky ASMR incident, Shannon’s job is safe and he will not face any reprimand from ESPN or Disney. Instead, he will return to First Take on Monday morning as planned.

In a surprise twist, ESPN’s top public relations demon Pat McAfee applauded Shannon standing on business rather than lying to save face for the company.

McAfee championed Sharpe during his live ESPN show pointing out that nothing lewd was shown and no one was harmed.

This is especially surprising because McAfee is known to go by the book.

Shannon Sharpe Moves On From IG Live Incident With “The Roast Of Shannon Sharpe”

On Thursday, Sharpe returned to Nightcap and hosted “The Roast of Shannon Sharpe” with a few surprise guests.

Snoop Dogg, Kai Cenat, Cam Newton, Godfrey, Lavell Crawford, and more joined in on the roast to get jokes off at Unc’s expense.

You can watch the entire “Roast of Shannon Sharpe” below.