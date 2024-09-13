Public Figures

Shannon Sharpe Safe At ESPN After Mystery Michelle Mishap

Shannon Sharpe Avoids ESPN Disciplinary Action Over Mystery Michelle Mishap, Holds ‘Roast Of Shannon’ With Snoop Dogg, Cam Newton & More

Published on September 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nightcap Summer Sessions With Shannon Sharpe & Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson - Atlanta, GA

Shannon Sharpe – Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Despite live streaming himself taking his mystery Michelle to pound town, Shannon Sharpe’s job at ESPN is safe.

By now you’ve surely heard about Shannon Sharpe’s embarrassing mishap when he proved there’s no “cap in his rap” by accidentally live-streaming the audio of a Club Shay Shay smithereens session. Since the mishap, Sharpe has taken full responsibility for his actions on Nightcap alongside Chad Ochocinco.

Now according to TMZ, despite the freaky ASMR incident, Shannon’s job is safe and he will not face any reprimand from ESPN or Disney. Instead, he will return to First Take on Monday morning as planned.

Related Stories

In a surprise twist, ESPN’s top public relations demon Pat McAfee applauded Shannon standing on business rather than lying to save face for the company.

McAfee championed Sharpe during his live ESPN show pointing out that nothing lewd was shown and no one was harmed.

This is especially surprising because McAfee is known to go by the book.

Shannon Sharpe Moves On From IG Live Incident With “The Roast Of Shannon Sharpe”

On Thursday, Sharpe returned to Nightcap and hosted “The Roast of Shannon Sharpe” with a few surprise guests.

Snoop Dogg, Kai Cenat, Cam Newton, Godfrey, Lavell Crawford, and more joined in on the roast to get jokes off at Unc’s expense.

You can watch the entire “Roast of Shannon Sharpe” below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

club shay shay ESPN ESPN 500 Layoffs Newsletter Pat McAfee Pat McAfee Show Shannon Sharpe

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2025

Cardi B Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

Global Grind
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky

What So Special About Angel Reese's Shoes?

MadameNoire

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She’s Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin’, Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He’s ‘100% Team Boy’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close