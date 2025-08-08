‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Exclusive Clip: Maurice Says Ken’s ‘The Bad Guy’ When It Comes To Marques & Tricia–‘They’re Still Married!’

A new episode of OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs on Saturday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip.

Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

In an exclusive preview, we see the group grilling Tricia and Ken at Tricia’s birthday party.

LaTisha wonders if Tricia is on the fence about her relationship, but she assures her she’s not.

Meanwhile, the fellas are asking Ken about his tussle with Marques, including Maurice, who reminds him of the legal truth.

Technically, Tricia and Marques are still married, so from a legal standpoint, he’s “the bad guy.”

“They’re still married!” says Maurice, who’s backed up by his brother Marsau. “You gotta really complex situation, I just needed to give you perspective,” says the lawyer.

Their comments, however, are falling on deaf ears.

“They’re not the guys that I need to be listening to about relationships,” says Ken. “Dude, I get it—she was married when I met her, but y’all are the last two that need to speak on anything that happens within relationships.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Saturday’s episode is titled “Cowboys and NDAs”, see an official description below.

Drama takes over Tricia’s western-themed birthday party, when Nell confronts Kimmi and Tisha about their lack of transparency, and the men corner Chris about his NDA comments. Tensions rise when Tisha steps in and demands Chris tells the truth.

Airs Saturday, August 9 at 8pm ET/PT on OWN

About Love & Marriage Huntsville

The long-running series that keeps Huntsville in headlines is ready to shake the table with fresh faces, fiery confrontations, and emotional growth. Once again, the series follows a lively group of longtime friends and frenemies with strong personalities and strong opinions who live in Huntsville, Alabama. This season marks the first without Melody Rogers, who announced her departure in January.

Returning this season are Martell Holt…

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Destiny Payton…

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Nell and Chris Fletcher…

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Kimmi and Maurice Scott…

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

LaTisha and Marsau Scott…

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

and LaTricia and Ken.

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

This season is serving real stakes, real relationships and real-deal drama—with OWN once again dominating Saturday nights as the #1 cable network (non-sports) among African American women 25-54.

In fact, Love & Marriage: Huntsville was the #1 original cable series on Saturdays across key Black demos, proving fans still can’t get enough of these Southern storylines.

As always, the show is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America, and is executive produced by Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns.

Check out the official trailer below.

New Episodes: Saturdays at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN