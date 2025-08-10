Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!

LHHATL star Kirk Frost’s daughter is at the center of a “total nightmare” after her boyfriend T-Hood was killed and she had to shut down “conspiracy theories” blaming her for the Atlanta rapper’s death. “I don’t even have time to grieve… because I am defending myself, being attacked,” she said.

Kelsie, daughter of Kirk and his former girlfriend Kellie Harris, not only faced a tragic loss but also rampant rumors that she had a hand in it. Most ask for privacy at a time like this, but she had to ask for an end to the accusations. Kelsie said she’s “been advised not to speak up by plenty of parties” about this ongoing investigation. However, T-Hood’s grief-stricken girlfriend couldn’t let social media circulate unfounded claims of her involvement in his tragic death.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old took to Instagram to shut down the “false narratives” running wild online and “give insight” into her side of the story. Kelsie addressed the “weird and sick rumors” that she called her brothers over a domestic dispute and an altercation with her family somehow led to the shooting.

“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night… is no longer here. So as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won’t because I will always defend my baby. I don’t condone this s**t in any way, shape, form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone,” she wrote on Instagram stories about the “total nightmare.”

“I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by people who are creating weird and sick rumors. I’m not good at talking, but would love to give insight and let the people who love him in, to get understanding…” she continued.

