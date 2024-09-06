LHHATL Fans Side-Eye Rasheeda & Kirk Frost’s Cheating Scandal Storyline After Jasmine Bleu Reveals Blended Family Feast

The Frost drama is heating up on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as Kirk stutters and stumbles over cheating receipts in front of Rasheeda, but Jasmine Bleu‘s new photo sparks speculation that there’s more to the salacious scandal.

Once again, on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Kirk looks Pressed like Rasheeda’s fashion brand after his ex-mistress Jasmine put him on blast about allegedly soliciting sneaky links. The season started with a contentious co-parenting conference, and in the latest episode, the love triangle trouble continued with Jasmine confronting the couple at a party.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the last time the trio talked, Jasmine accused Kirk of demanding sex in exchange for more child support. This was in response to his claims that the 34-year-old answered the door “in her birthday suit” to continue their past affair. It looked like a messy and unfortunate case of “He Said, She Said” until Jasmine exposed her evidence to the queen of receipts: Karlie Redd. It didn’t take long for the drama to blow up publicly in front of the cast.

Jasmine Bleu Confronts Kirk With Alleged Cheating Receipts In Front Of Her Friends

On Tuesday’s episode, Karlie Redd took matters into her own hands and had the cast read the alleged cheating receipts from Kirk to Jasmine.

Some suspected Kirk must have the Boss Chick brainwashed, blackmailed, or locked in an air-tight prenup. Either way, they want to see the #LHHATL OG finally stand up and move on from the drama.

Watching the cheating scandal sequel unfold left fans fed up, furious, and even calling it “fake.” If she’s not trapped in the marriage, internet instigators wondered whether this was all a staged stunt to secure the bag with a recycled storyline. If you were already in Khloe Kardashian “Boo Boo, the Fool” territory once, getting paid for it twice might be a boss move after all.

Where Do Kirk, Rasheeda & Jasmine Go From Here? Social Media Continues Questioning “Fake” Cheating Storyline

Kirk isn’t the only one looking funny in the light after this baby mama bombshell. Jasmine further fueled the “fake” storyline speculation with an update revealing recent blended family festivities. The JasmineBRAND reports that social media sleuths clocked that Jasmine celebrated Labor Day with the Frosts. She posted her plate on her Instagram Story, praising that Kirk and Rasheeda “put they foot in this food.”

They’re not the only feuding family to keep it cute for the kids and the cookout. And Jasmine has consistently asked for Kirk to spend more time with their son. Maybe they all make up down the line, but the drama is far from finished on this season of #LHHATL.

In the preview for the next week’s episode, the influencer seemingly exposed transcripts of the attempted trifling tryst to Rasheeda. Kirk floundered and fumbled under pressure as usual and Rasheeda looked ready to knock the Sonic earrings out of him for asking, “WTF are you reading?” after she reviewed the receipts.

Viewers may hope this storyline is fake, but those tears look too real! There’s much more to come in the Jasmine Vs. Kirk text message scandal and BOSSIP will soon share an exclusive look at what went down when Rasheeda entered the chat.