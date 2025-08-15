Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper’s Family Speaks Out—‘Show The Date & Time On These Videos!’

New footage that is central to T-Hood’s death investigation has been released, and it’s deeply disturbing.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The late rapper, who was shot and killed on Friday, August 8, was caught on video attacking his girlfriend, Kelsie Frost, whose brother is the sole suspect in T-Hood’s death.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the footage from inside Kelsie and T-Hood’s Gwinnett County, GA residence.. The video shows Kelsie lying down while T-Hood paces around their bedroom, and after about 25 seconds, T-Hood stands at the edge of the bed, staring at Kelsie before he violently pounces on her, seemingly trying to choke her.

Sources close to the Frost family told the outlet that the video was recorded earlier this year, but they claim it was not an isolated incident. TMZ also obtained photos of Kelsie with bruises and scratches on her face, neck, and chest, which are from November 2024, after T-Hood allegedly attacked her. A woman who says she is one of Kelsie’s friends posted a different surveillance video Thursday, which similarly shows T-Hood pouncing on his girlfriend.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Police have named Ky Lasheed Frost the only suspect in T-Hood’s death. Ky and Kelsie’s parents are Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. Sources tell TMZ Ky lived in the same apartment building as T-Hood and Kelsie, and on Friday night before the shooting, he allegedly heard another violent outburst in his sister’s unit.

Ky reportedly ran to help his sister, and during the altercation that followed, the fatal shot was fired. Police have said previously that T-Hood was killed during a “domestic disturbance,” and the recently released footage now shows the nature of it.

Following T-Hood’s fatal shooting, the rapper’s family accused his girlfriend of foul play. His mother, two sisters, Maysia Bandy and Jayda Bandy, and his daughter’s mother, Ebony Jai, have all alleged that Kelsie set the rapper up, per Hollywood Unlocked. In response, she took to social media to deny all of these claims, insisting that she loves her boyfriend.

The family claims Kelsie called her brothers, Ky Frost and Kirk Frost Jr., following an alleged domestic violence dispute. The family further accuses Ky of being the shooter after TMZ obtained an incident report claiming the Gwinnett County Police Department officially identified him as their top suspect.

In response to the videos of abuse, T-Hood’s sister, Jayda, commented, “SHOW THE DATE & TIME ON THESE VIDEOS…. SHOW OUTSIDE IN THE DIRT DRIVEWAY WHERE HE GOT SHOT 7X TOTAL!!! Y’all feed into them videos if you want too.. it’s a distraction to the fact someone died at their home… someone got murdered overkill!!! 5x in the back.. SHOW THAT DATE AUG 08 7PM.”

She continued, “Don’t show me him in a coat when we in 98 degree weather!!!! Dang sht looks ugly af!! I do not condone DV nor did I know about any of that sht but Why u ain’t call the police for your friend if you was so concerned? Or did they just send u them videos? I would’ve been said something shidddd!! Right is right, wrong is wrong!”

T-Hood’s other sister, Maysia, has a similar sentiment, writing: “

“I honestly don’t care about these old videos he didn’t go to jail on none of these days for this…. Turn on the sound… post the time and date that green shirt is at ebony house right now. That was not the day of the shooting.”

Gwinnett County Police have surveillance videos from the apartment the night of the shooting, per TMZ. Police are looking at the case as a possible self-defense shooting, and have not arrested Ky.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.