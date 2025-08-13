T-Hood’s Death Under Investigation As Possible Self-Defense Shooting; Kirk & Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Named as Suspect

There are two major developments surrounding the death of rapper T-Hood.

Gwinnett County police believe his fatal shooting may have been an act of self-defense by a man protecting himself and a woman. That man has been identified as Ky Lasheed Frost, the son of Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

Atlanta News First reports that the shooter remained at a home in unincorporated Snellville at the time of the incident and is cooperating with investigators. The outlet adds that police reported that “a domestic disturbance occurred at the residence, resulting in a female victim sustaining physical injuries.”

Authorities said the shooter arrived after the altercation, and the incident “is being investigated as a possible self-defense shooting.” Investigators also noted that “there is no evidence to suggest the involvement of additional parties beyond those residing in the home.”

Ky Frost Is Accused Of Fatally Shooting T-Hood, His Sister, Kelsie Frost, Previously Denied “Weird & Sick” Rumors

This update comes amid police naming Kirk and Rasheeda’s son as their main suspect.

Citing an incident report, TMZ confirmed that Ky Lasheed Frost is the primary suspect in the shooting. T-Hood’s mother also corroborated the news. Despite this development, Frost’s sister, Kelsie Frost, denied reports that she called her brother to murder the rapper.

As previously reported, Kelsie, who was dating T-Hood, denied any wrongdoing amid the rapper’s family accusing Ky and Kelsie’s other brother of murder.

On Saturday, August 9, the 30-year-old refuted the “false narratives” spreading online and shared her perspective on the situation. Kelsie pushed back against what she called “weird and sick rumors,” claiming she summoned her brothers over a domestic dispute, which allegedly escalated into a family altercation that ended in the shooting.

“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night…is no longer here. So as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won’t because I will always defend my baby. I don’t condone this s**t in any way, shape, form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone,” she wrote on Instagram stories about the “total nightmare.” “I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by people who are creating weird and sick rumors. I’m not good at talking, but would love to give insight and let the people who love him in, to get understanding…” she continued.

In another post, Kelsie Frost confronted the most viral rumors that she called her family to “harm” T-Hood. She begged the public to “stop listening to people who weren’t there, listening to all these rumors and conspiracy theories.

“I hate to even post this, but I won’t let y’all bully me and put blame on me, making it seem like we weren’t one! I ain’t ever fathomed no s**t like this. I love my man with my ENTIRE HEART! Sending me threats, I am grieving, too! I am hurting, too! I didn’t harm anyone or ask anyone to harm him!!! I didn’t call for anyone to come help me! I didn’t ask for this! I would NEVER!” Kelsie wrote. “I didn’t call a brother, I didn’t call anyone but HIS mother. THAT’S MY BABY!!!!!!! I don’t care who’s involved, I DON’T CONDONE THIS!!! I am not okay!” she concluded.

What do YOU think about these latest updates?