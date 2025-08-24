Celebrity

Tessa Thompson Stuns In Visually Enthralling First Look At 'Hedda'

Delicious Decadence With A Dollop Of Debauchery: Tessa Thompson Is A Menace To High Society In Nia DaCosta’s Visually Enthralling ‘Hedda’

Tessa Thompson stuns as high society socialite Hedda Gabler in first look at 'Hedda'

Published on August 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Well-behaved women seldom make history

Hedda asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

We’re certainly intrigued by Nia DaCosta‘s visually enthralling Hedda starring Tessa Thompson as a high society socialite who finds herself ensnared in a lusty conundrum which unfolds over the course of one particularly charged evening.

Hedda asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Based on Henrik Ibsen’s classic play, Hedda Gabler, the provocative reimagining smolders when Hedda—a bored newlywed with long-repressed desires—pulls herself and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal.

Hedda asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

“Hedda is someone who wants people’s animals to come out,” said DaCosta in an interview with Vanity Fair. “She just feels like everyone is cowardly, everyone’s lying. She has this deepening emptiness inside of her that makes her do things she doesn’t understand—and she is living in a world that she doesn’t get.”

Check out the trailer below:

Premiering at the famed Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, Hedda will surely be the talk of Hollywood as the latest Oscar contender with a Black lead and director (Sinners).

Hedda asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

“She’s so brilliant at playing characters who have a roiling ocean inside of them but have to keep a façade,” said DaCosta about Thompson. “She’s just really great at that tension.”

In an intriguing twist, DaCosta swapped Hedda’s ex-flame (who also happens to be competing with her husband for a coveted teaching gig) from a man to a woman which proves to be rather interestinggg in the trailer.

Hedda asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

“You do have this extra layer of another thing that these women are fighting against to just feel like they’re people who matter in the eyes of the men that tell them what they should and shouldn’t be doing,” said DaCosta about the change.

“This made it more potent, more powerful, and also more unfortunately tragic.”

Written and directed by DaCosta (Candyman, Little Woods, and The Marvels), the buzzy film also stars Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman, Nicholas Pinnock, and Nina Hoss.

Hedda asset

Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Hedda opens in select theaters on Oct. 22 and premieres on Prime Video Oct. 29.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter Nia DaCosta Tessa Thompson

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close