Ciara Slams Spectators Who Call ‘Corny’ Husband Russell Wilson A ‘Simp’: Have You Ever Been Loved Right?’

Ciara isn’t concerned with anyone calling her man “corny.”

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The singer stopped by The Breakfast Club for an interview on Friday, Aug 22, where she discussed the opinions of the outside world on her relationship.

During their conversation, Charlamagne Tha God asked Ciara what she thinks of the people who call her husband “corny,” to which she quickly said, “I don’t even have to reply to that.”

“Why would I even respond to that, you know what I’m saying? I know what I know, and that’s all that matters,” she continued.

The mother of four went on to praise her husband, calling the New York Giants quarterback, “the most amazing human being you can know.”

“The smartest, most intelligent Black man that I have ever known, you know,” she gushed “What you see with him is really who he is. So, it’s beautiful, it’s different.”

Still wanting to get a reaction out of Ciara, Charlamagne went on to note the men on The Breakfast Club have had conversations about why Wilson often gets called “a simp.”

In response to this, the “Body Party” singer had a similar response, insisting the opinions of people on the outside have no place in her relationship.

“Well, I think it depends on…well, who’s the man saying it?” Ciara said. “I’m not gonna go down a specific lane, I’m just saying, who’s the man saying it?” She continued: “It’s like someone’s saying the person doesn’t love someone, but have you ever loved someone right? Have you ever been loved right? So, sometimes, people, to me, speak out of pocket because they just don’t know.

In response to all of the negative attention her relationship gets, Ciara would rather say “God bless them” than get mad.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but we don’t have to live, I don’t have to live my life to prove anything to anybody,” she explained. “I think sometimes, too, people just have a perspective because of the way they see life.”

The singer concluded, “And that might just be their way, but, you know, to me, too bad for them if they want to live life a certain way and love people a certain way. Too bad for them.”