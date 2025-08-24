Lil Nas X To Spend Weekend In Jail After Nearly Nude Arrest, His Family Allegedly Wants To ‘Stage An Intervention’

Celebrity

Lil Nas X Spends Weekend In Jail, Family May Stage Intervention

Lil Nas X's arrest will land him in jail for several days waiting for a bail hearing as his family allegedly worries he'll be "the next Matthew Perry."

Published on August 23, 2025

Lil Nas X‘s troubles continue as he spends the weekend in jail following his undressed and distressed arrest in nothing but underwear and matching cowboy boots. As fans point to red flags leading up to the incident, his family allegedly plans to hold an intervention.

Lil Nas X appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3152
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

As BOSSIP previously reported, cameras caught the “Old Town Road” star walking around Los Angeles nearly nude. The incident led to his hospitalization for a possible drug overdose. He was also arrested for battery on a police officer.

According to Daily Mail UK, it’ll be a while longer before he can return home. Due to the specific charge against him, Lil Nas X will remain in jail until he can face a judge. Unfortunately, that means a mandatory extended stay in custody until Monday at the earliest.

“With the charge 69 (a) PC, the arrestee (Hill) cannot be cited out. It is mandatory that he appears before a judge before he is released. This will happen on Monday,” Officer Cervantes said.

The “Industry Baby” rapper is accused of “attempting to deter or stop an executive officer from performing any duty imposed upon the officer by law or knowingly resisting by the use of force or violence, the officer, in the performance of his or her duty.”

Viral video captured Lil Nas X strutting down Ventura Boulevard, posing, singing and talking about a party. Some clips also show him walking around completely naked. After reports of his erratic behavior, LAPD intervened shortly before 6 am. The Grammy winner allegedly charged and swung at the responding officers, who were uninjured.

At the court hearing Monday, the judge will set his bail.

Read more about fan reactions and how Lil Nas X’s family allegedly responded to his arrest after the flip!

