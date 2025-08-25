Lil Nas X Faces 4 Felonies For Allegedly Fighting Police
Oh No, Montero! Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies For Allegedly Fighting Police After Wandering ‘Naked’ Through L.A.
Lil Nas X faces years of jail time for felony charges of attacking police after he was spotted walking through L.A. wearing nothing but cowboy boots and rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Monster.”
L.A. Superior Court records state prosecutors charged the “Old Town Road” rapper with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. According to The Daily Mail, he could face up to 12 years in prison for the alleged assaults.
The 26-year-old, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, spent the weekend in jail following his arrest and hospitalization for a suspected overdose early Thursday morning.
The bizarre behavior caught on camera in several viral clips prompted witnesses to call the police. Multiple people spotted the Grammy winner strutting down the street like a fashion show runway, singing, and rambling about a “party.” He posed for pictures with some fans while telling others that he wanted to throw their phone for recording him.
When police responded to reports of an undressed and distressed man acting erratically, Lil Nas X allegedly did not cooperate. The LAPD officers claim that he “charged” and “swung” at them when they confronted him. The alleged altercation resulted in three cops reporting injuries and an accompanying felony charge for each of them.
Between Lil Nas X’s concerning outbursts, criminal case, and strange posts online, fans have flooded social media to #PrayforMontero.
He remains in custody awaiting an arraignment later Monday, when Judge Sarah Ellenberg in Van Nuys will determine bail.
- Meagan Good Celebrates Her 44th Birthday With Her Kang Jonathan Majors On An ‘Epic’ Family Trip
- This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As ‘No Big Deal’, Company’s Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
- Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She’s Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
T-Hood’s Death Under Investigation As Possible Self-Defense Shooting; Kirk & Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Named as Suspect
-
Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault