Lil Nas X Faces 4 Felonies For Allegedly Fighting Police

Oh No, Montero! Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies For Allegedly Fighting Police After Wandering ‘Naked’ Through L.A.

Lil Nas X is awaiting a bail hearing after he was charged with four felonies for allegedly attacking and injuring three officers.

Published on August 25, 2025

Lil Nas X faces years of jail time for felony charges of attacking police after he was spotted walking through L.A. wearing nothing but cowboy boots and rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Monster.”

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

L.A. Superior Court records state prosecutors charged the “Old Town Road” rapper with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. According to The Daily Mail, he could face up to 12 years in prison for the alleged assaults.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, spent the weekend in jail following his arrest and hospitalization for a suspected overdose early Thursday morning.

The bizarre behavior caught on camera in several viral clips prompted witnesses to call the police. Multiple people spotted the Grammy winner strutting down the street like a fashion show runway, singing, and rambling about a “party.” He posed for pictures with some fans while telling others that he wanted to throw their phone for recording him.

When police responded to reports of an undressed and distressed man acting erratically, Lil Nas X allegedly did not cooperate. The LAPD officers claim that he “charged” and “swung” at them when they confronted him. The alleged altercation resulted in three cops reporting injuries and an accompanying felony charge for each of them.

Between Lil Nas X’s concerning outbursts, criminal case, and strange posts online, fans have flooded social media to #PrayforMontero.

He remains in custody awaiting an arraignment later Monday, when Judge Sarah Ellenberg in Van Nuys will determine bail.

Lil Nas X attends arraignment US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-LIL NAS X
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty
