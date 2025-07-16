Nicki Versus Everyone: Nicki ‘Mercury Retrograde’ Minaj Mocks SZA For Faux Freckles, Claims Her Manager Punch Publicly ‘Bullied’ Her

Nicki Minaj is at it again, targeting SZA in her latest online rant.

Source: Christopher Polk

It all started on July 15, when Nicki called out SZA’s manager, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, saying he was “bullying” her on “Twitter for no reason.” It’s unclear where those allegations stem from, but Punch did tweet about “Broken Barbies” earlier that morning—and while it’s the name of his “Room Full Of Mirrors” groupmate Lyric Michelle’s new song and has nothing to do with Nicki, she may have jumped to conclusions.

“So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY,” the rapper wrote on X, “on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion.” She continued, “He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions—and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand.”

Shortly after Nicki’s rant about Punch, SZA took to X with her own message, writing, “Mercury retrograde…don’t take the bait lol silly goose.”

Though the “luther” singer didn’t direct her tweet at anyone specifically, Nicki quickly accused her of subtweeting and immediately jumped into defensive mode.

“Go draw your freckles back on bookie,” she said to SZA in one tweet. “B***h looking & sounding like she got stung by a f***ing bee. 😩 dot dot dot *Draws on my fake freckles*.”

Minaj also called the singer’s achievements into question, focusing on a recent record—her 2022 album SOS, broke records by going 9X-platinum in under three years. The milestone made SZA the only Black artist to spend over 80 weeks in the Billboard 200’s Top 10 chart, surpassing Michael Jackson’s previous record, per E! News.

“B***h put out a whole new album as a deluxe to an already existing album that was out for like a year or 2 so the original album could break records,” Nicki said. “Like what in the insecure lack of morals & integrity you doing? I thought she was like a real artist? Girl bye.”

In response to her first tweet calling SZA out, the singer simply replied: “I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird s**t you popping.”

When one Nicki fan told SZA she doesn’t wanna start this feud, the singer replied, “I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love. IN REAL LIFE. My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been. GET SOME F***ING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!”

Another fan accused her of “inserting herself” into a situation that didn’t involve her, to which she replied: “I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone I had just got off stage talkin bout retrograde . N****S @‘d ME. The F**K YES IM MAD NOW DO YOU NEED THAT !??”



In response to SZA’s back-and-forth with her fans, Nicki continued to rant about the songstress, retweeting AI explanations of why she’s more successful than SZA and even leaving voice notes about her disdain for her.

While she didn’t address the reason for her latest rant directly, Nicki did retweet a post from her fan that seems to encompass why she’s upset.

“The whole issue is sza ‘coincidentally’ came on twitter talking about ‘not taking bait’ and a ‘retrograde’ that’s not even happening,” the fan wrote. “After not tweeting since june…until nicki spoke out about her manager who’s been harassing nicki since literally 2012…”

On The Breakfast Club this morning, Loren LoRosa broke down why this beef may have started in the first place, saying she reached out to Punch to ask, “how did we get here?” According to their conversation, the TDE President revealed that Minaj reached out back in 2020 about a SZA feature, which he said he would pass along. Nothing ever came of that interaction, and Punch claims he’s also “lost” about what caused Nicki to go off after that.

SZA has made it clear that she’s done with the back and forth, but knowing Nicki, this situation is likely far from finished.