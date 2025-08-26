Saucy Summer: McDonald’s Launches New Special Edition Gold Sauce For North Carolina BBQ Lovers

McDonald’s is adding a new dipping sauce to its lineup—but only for a limited time.

As we make our way toward the final days of summer, McDonald’s is serving up a special way to savor the golden moments of the season with their new, limited-edition sauce.

Starting Sept. 3, McDonald’s is introducing a new Special Edition Gold Sauce: a harmonious blend of vinegary North Carolina BBQ sauce infused with notes of honey, smoke and mustard, made to pair perfectly with its crispy chicken. Fans of the fast food giant can try the new sauce on the side or on one of four fan-favorite chicken menu items:

The Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap® is back with a new twist, the Snack Wrap now features Gold Sauce atop our crispy, juicy and tender McCrispy Strips, shredded cheese, and shredded lettuce. Plus, for only $2.99—it’s a bang for your buck.”

Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy® Sandwich. This McCrispy makeover features Gold Sauce, plus thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and crinkle-cut pickles atop our crispy, juicy and tender chicken—all served on a toasted potato roll.

Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy® Sandwich For a flavor upgrade, try our Deluxe take on the classic sandwich— featuring Gold Sauce, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and roma tomatoes atop our crispy, juicy and tender chicken—all served on a toasted potato roll.

McCrispy™ Strips Try the Special Edition Gold Sauce on the side when you order McCrispy Strips—perfectly coated with a golden-brown breading and delicious black pepper flavor.

With only a few weeks of summer left, it’s time to make every moment gold by heading to participating restaurants nationwide on Sept. 3. You can try the Special Edition Gold Sauce featured on your favorite chicken menu items, while supplies last.