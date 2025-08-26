Food & Drink

McDonald's Launches New Special Edition Gold Sauce

Saucy Summer: McDonald’s Launches New Special Edition Gold Sauce For North Carolina BBQ Lovers

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

McDonald’s is adding a new dipping sauce to its lineup—but only for a limited time.

McDonald’s Special Edition Gold Sauce
Source: McDonald’s

As we make our way toward the final days of summer, McDonald’s is serving up a special way to savor the golden moments of the season with their new, limited-edition sauce.

Starting Sept. 3, McDonald’s is introducing a new Special Edition Gold Sauce: a harmonious blend of vinegary North Carolina BBQ sauce infused with notes of honey, smoke and mustard, made to pair perfectly with its crispy chicken. Fans of the fast food giant can try the new sauce on the side or on one of four fan-favorite chicken menu items:

The Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap® is back with a new twist, the Snack Wrap now features Gold Sauce atop our crispy, juicy and tender McCrispy Strips, shredded cheese, and shredded lettuce. Plus, for only $2.99—it’s a bang for your buck.”

Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy® Sandwich. This McCrispy makeover features Gold Sauce, plus thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and crinkle-cut pickles atop our crispy, juicy and tender chicken—all served on a toasted potato roll.

McDonald’s Special Edition Gold Sauce
Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy® Sandwich For a flavor upgrade, try our Deluxe take on the classic sandwich— featuring Gold Sauce, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and roma tomatoes atop our crispy, juicy and tender chicken—all served on a toasted potato roll.

McCrispy™ Strips Try the Special Edition Gold Sauce on the side when you order McCrispy Strips—perfectly coated with a golden-brown breading and delicious black pepper flavor.

McDonald’s Special Edition Gold Sauce
Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s

With only a few weeks of summer left, it’s time to make every moment gold by heading to participating restaurants nationwide on Sept. 3. You can try the Special Edition Gold Sauce featured on your favorite chicken menu items, while supplies last.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Food McDonalds Meal News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Lil Nas X appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3152
2 Items

Lil Nas X To Spend Weekend In Jail After Nearly Nude Arrest, His Family Allegedly Wants To ‘Stage An Intervention’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close