News

January 6 Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt to get Military funeral

Caucasity Audacity: January 6 Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt Given Military Funeral By U.S. Air Force Under Trump Administration

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rallies Held In New York City Protest Against Political Imprisonment
Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

January 6th, 2021, will forever be an infamous day in American history. Thousands of obsequious Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. in hopes of destroying democracy and supplanting it with an autocratic orangeman who had just lost an election fair and square. People were so blinded by their loyalty to this man that they were willing to inflict violence on police officers (who they spent the previous year claiming to support) and politicians, including Vice President Mike Pence, who were unwilling to usurp the Constitution just to appease a sore loser. It was sad, pathetic, and terrifying. Several people lost their lives in the chaos, but none of their names are as remembered as that of Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was shot dead by a Capitol Police officer as she and several other MAGA bootlickers attempted to breach the floor of Congress. She was treated like anyone else would be under the circumstances. Her death is of her own doing. She is not a hero. She is not a victim. She is a violent criminal who chose her fate.

jan 6 anniversary
Source: The Washington Post / Getty [Ashli Babbitt’s mother Micki Witthoeft (right)]

Babbitt’s family requested that she be given a military funeral as she was an Air Force veteran, but that request was denied under the Biden administration. It should come as no surprise that under the Trump administration, miraculously, that request was reconsidered and granted by Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier, according to new reporting from CNN.

“[A]fter reviewing the circumstances of Ashli’s death, and considering the information that has come forward since then, I am persuaded that the previous determination was incorrect,” Lohmeier said. “Additionally, I would like to invite you and your family to meet me at the Pentagon to personally offer my condolences.”

Lt. Michael Byrd, who killed Babbitt, was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 26, 2025

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close