Lil Nas X’s Father Blames Fame For Rapper’s Recent Breakdown & Arrest—‘It’s Like A High’

Social media is still reeling after Lil Nas X’s mental health episode and recent arrest, and now his father is speaking out for the first time. Robert Stafford, a gospel singer from Atlanta, has spoken with The Sunday Times about his son’s ordeal, describing his “breakdown” as “the ultimate price of fame.”

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

For those who have followed Lil Nas X’s journey, this latest incident is a stark contrast to his meteoric rise.

At the peak of his career, Lil Nas X earned numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards for his debut single “Old Town Road” and a spot on Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. These accomplishments, which also include being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, stand in stark contrast to his recent troubles.

Most recently, an unfortunate public incident followed this incredible success. As BOSSIP reported, the 26-year-old was arrested and charged with injuring a police officer after being filmed dressed in only underwear and cowboy boots. He was subsequently taken to a hospital with a suspected overdose.

Lil Nas X’s Mental Health From His Father’s Perspective

Now Lil Nas X’s dad is speaking out and suggesting that the intoxicating nature of fame contributed to his son’s arrest.

“I understand how the music business is… It’s like a high. When you get to that level, you want that drug again, you want to hit that high again,” Robert Stafford told the Sunday Times.

He attributed his son’s difficult situation to the “unrelenting pressure of trying to match his earlier success, being a provider for his family, and fears over his mother.”

According to Stafford, the weight of supporting his family, while simultaneously grappling with his mother’s struggles with addiction, has been a heavy burden on Lil Nas X’s mental health.

“For a 26-year-old to have to deal with what he’s dealing with—to be a breadwinner for a lot of people, the inability to change his mother’s situation and the pressure he puts on himself…”

Stafford also recalled an emotional visit to his son in jail, where both were moved to tears.

“I went to visit him in jail and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn’t do anything but cry,” Stafford said to the Sunday Times. “To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute.”

Stafford also noted that seeing the video of his son was distressing, but he immediately recognized that “that’s not even him.” He also told the Sunday Times that Lil Nas X was very remorseful.

After his jail visit, he said Lil Nas X had asked him to convey a message: “Tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that.”

Stafford, who obtained full custody of his son when he was ten due to his former partner’s addiction, is hopeful that this incident will serve as a turning point.

“Hopefully, this is a turning point in his mental stability,” he said. “Sometimes God will take you through your worst moment to give you your best moment.”

Just days after his release, Lil Nas X himself broke his silence in a video on Instagram, telling his fans, “That was terrifying… That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright.”