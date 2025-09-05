Brilliant Boss Mattie Gaffney Talks Transforming Family Struggles Into Seven-Figure Success For Home Healthcare Entrepreneurs [Exclusive]

A multimillion-dollar empire entrepreneur is sharing how compassion, strategy, and grit can lead to seven-figure success.



For Abloom Healthcare founder Mattie Gaffney, her desire to build a healthcare empire was not lit in a boardroom, but in a kitchen.

“Years ago, my mother dropped a pot of pot greens while she was cooking dinner,” Gaffney told BOSSIP. “Both feet were affected with third-degree burns. She had to go to the hospital. She had to undergo three different surgeries, skin grafting taken from the back of her thigh to be applied to both feet…”

Her mother eventually transitioned home after rehab. What followed was a defining moment.

“Once she transitioned home, of course, they started sending out caregivers, home health aides, to take care of her. I just felt like the care was inadequate,” said Gaffney. “I felt like they weren’t changing her bandages. They weren’t really taking care of her. I felt like their bedside manner just wasn’t there when they were coming out to the home. That’s when I was like, you know what? I want to start my own home care agency, and I want to focus on compassion.”

From that personal mission, Abloom Healthcare was born in Tempe, Arizona, and in just three years, the company has grown into a multimillion-dollar operation and a beacon for patients and professionals alike.

“I was thinking of longevity. Longevity of family, longevity of generational wealth for my family, for my children,” said Gaffney. “It’s a real tangible business that’s for caring, helping people, and that’s what I did. I created Abloom Healthcare.”

Ms. Gaffney is adamant that training is what sets her company apart.

“A lot of people want to make money in the healthcare industry, but they don’t want to reinvest that money back into training. So my team, at onboarding, if they don’t have specific certifications, let’s just say dementia trained or Parkinson’s trained, or elder abuse training, or just understanding how to be a quality caregiver, we put them through training at onset before they can even go out in the field.”

The approach is costly and time-consuming, but for her, it is non-negotiable. Supervisors monitor new caregivers for 90 days to ensure patients are treated with dignity and respect.

"My company does a great job making sure training is completed," she said. "And that's our end all, be all."

The founder also sees celebrity caregivers like P-Valley’s Brandee Evans and Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis as powerful examples of how visibility can shift perceptions about home healthcare.

“Especially following the Bruce Willis story — he’s currently dealing with dementia — it’s bringing a lot of awareness to the healthcare community,” she says. “Now you see more people emphasizing that caregivers should be dementia certified. My caregivers are already trained, but it shouldn’t have to take a major news story for professionals to incorporate that into their daily practice.”

Gaffney stresses that caregiving is complex and often misunderstood.

“Most people don’t see that we care for someone 24 hours a day, seven days a week while also making sure they get the training and resources they need. Sometimes we have to pull them off shift to get that training, especially for specialized care. It’s a sensitive topic, and it requires giving grace — these caregivers are working nonstop to provide quality service to families.”

For Gaffney, public awareness from celebrities helps elevate the conversation, but the heart of the work remains the same: delivering compassionate, expertly trained care around the clock.

She added that healthcare entrepreneurship is also about creating opportunities where they don’t traditionally exist, particularly for marginalized communities and individuals reentering society after incarceration.

"One thing that really touched my heart was seeing what people go through when they get out of prison," Gaffney told BOSSIP. "Most of the time, they have nothing — no phone, no resources, sometimes no family to come home to. It's like being thrown into the wilderness without a care kit, without a backup plan."

This awareness became a driving force behind her Second Chance program, launched through her mental health clinics. Her first clinic, Mindful Minds, focused on substance use recovery, peer support, and skill-building, helping individuals navigate the challenges of addiction and reentry. But Gaffney knew she could do more. She created a new program solely focused on helping formerly incarcerated people gain meaningful career opportunities and financial independence.

Her approach isn’t just about providing jobs; however, it’s about mentorship, training, and empowering people to build real businesses. By equipping formerly incarcerated individuals with practical tools and guidance, Gaffney helps them transform adversity into entrepreneurship.

“We help them see that even with a record, they can create wealth, provide care, and build something meaningful,” she says. “This is about dignity, opportunity, and showing people that their past doesn’t define their future.”

Now, Gaffney’s preparing for her Health Entrepreneurship Tour taking place on October 11-12 in Phoenix, Arizona, a full-circle masterclass in building, scaling, and even selling a healthcare business.

“The conference is for both beginners looking to get into the industry and experienced professionals already in the field,” Gaffney told BOSSIP. “We meet you where you are. If you don’t know a thing about home care, mental health, wound care, group homes, durable medical equipment, non-emergency medical transportation, or government contracts, we teach you how to break in. From setting up a home care agency to opening a mental health outpatient treatment center, to starting detox programs or group homes for children with behavioral challenges — we cover it all.”

Over two days, attendees learn not just how to start, but how to think about growth strategically.

“People think scalability means getting more clients,” she said. “Not necessarily. Sometimes scaling means offering additional services to the same population — like adding transportation to your home care agency, or expanding into mental health. That’s how you increase your profit and create wraparound programs that serve people more fully.”

The event also features expert voices, including her longtime collaborator Dr. Underwood, who will speak on the integrity of mental health and the national provider shortage.

“It’s two days of nothing but value,” said Gaffney. “The best conference out there when it comes to healthcare, because we don’t just talk — we give you the tools to do it.”