Latto & Ice Spice Drop Surprise Collab 'Gyatt' After Rumored Beef
Too Bad To Be Beefing! Latto & Ice Spice Explain Settling Their Rap Rivalry In The Ring With New Song ‘Gyatt’
Two of hip-hop’s most talked-about female rappers are finally on a track together, and it’s ending a long-standing rumored feud. The surprise collaboration, “Gyatt,” from Latto and Ice Spice has been officially released, and the rap divas revealed how they went from beefing to baddie on baddie behavior in the new video.
The reconciliation between Latto and Ice Spice comes after a long period of trading subliminal jabs in songs and on social media, which had fans and industry insiders alike convinced a beef was brewing. One of the most talked-about moments came from Ice Spice’s track, “Think U The S**t (Fart),” in which she rapped a lyric that was widely believed to be aimed at Latto.
Latto then appeared to respond with her hit single, “Sunday Service,” in which she also seemed to take shots at the Bronx native. However, the unexpected duo has now come together to put any rumors to rest with the release of their new song.
According to Complex, the two artists, fresh off firmly putting any would-be beef speculation to rest, made a joint appearance on Kai Cenat’s stream on Thursday, September 4, to commemorate the release of the track’s video. When asked by Cenat who “made the first move,” Ice Spice said, “She sent me the song. It’s Latto’s song. It’s really, really cute. I loved it. Once I heard it, I was like, yeah, duh.”
Latto and Ice Spice’s Collab Has Got Fans Talking
The release of the track didn’t come without its own drama. Both Latto and Ice Spice took issue with YouTuber Deshae Frost for being “the whole reason why this s–t even got leaked in the first place.” Latto explained that Frost was on a stream and said, “Yeah, I’m finna go to Latto and Ice Spice’s video shoot,” before they had made the official announcement. Latto admitted that she and Ice Spice “knew that was going to piss me off so they didn’t tell me ’til after the video.” Frost, who was on the phone with Cenat, apologized, claiming that he wasn’t told to keep the project a secret.
In a later discussion on Cenat’s stream, Latto offered some insight into her business philosophy. When asked if she and Ice Spice would charge Cenat for a feature on a hypothetical album, Latto said, “I don’t be charging like that. … I’m not trying to make my money off features.” She went on to explain that she only collaborates with artists she genuinely wants to work with, stating, “You can’t even really pay me to do a feature. If I don’t wanna do a song with you, I don’t want to.”
